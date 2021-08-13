LIVINGSTON - - When Ashlie Byrnes was offered the chance to coach the Doyle volleyball program, it was easy for her to take on the challenge.
Her reasoning behind wanting to lead the first-year program isn’t complicated.
“I was beyond excited because they don’t know about volleyball,” Byrnes said. “I can show them a world that they’ve never seen, and they’ve grown to love it. I was ecstatic to coach this year.”
“I think everybody has to start somewhere,” Byrnes continued. “I love volleyball, so I would love to have a chance to get these girls to fall in love with it the way I did.”
The volleyball venture for the school, which finished as the Class 2A runner up in girls basketball and softball last season, came together rather quickly with junior Emily Hamel among a group of students helping get the idea rolling after playing volleyball at PE last school year.
“It was like, ‘you know what, let’s get a volleyball team,’” Hamel said. “Let’s get this going.”
That led to a visit with Doyle baseball coach and athletic director Tim Beatty, who was direct in his instructions to Hamel.
“He was like, ‘Go find a coach,’” she said, which eventually led to Angela Edwards becoming the team’s faculty representative for volleyball.
The group also talked with Doyle principal Lance Dawsey, who was also instrumental in helping facilitate the process of starting a team. Doyle also eventually secured a net from Parkview Baptist.
Tryouts were held in early June, with Byrnes saying more than 40 prospective team members attended, which was an eye-opener for her and some of her players.
“Seeing that many girls come out and want to play and want to try something new really just made me say, ‘OK. They’re serious about this. We’re going to do this,’” Byrnes said.
“It was actually really a last-minute decision for me,” senior Maddie White, who is also a member of the basketball team, said. “I was just playing volleyball with some friends. I’m like, ‘I think I really want to do this. I’ve always felt like I’m tall. I could probably a little bit of volleyball maybe.’ I came to tryouts, and I had a blast. It was so much fun. The team comes out and there my name was. It was just really exciting.”
For Hamel, who played volleyball while attending Harvest Christian Academy in elementary school, the tryouts brought some things home in terms of interest in the program.
“We had about 40 to 50 girls come out to tryouts, and that was really awesome because it shows how many girls want it,” Hamel said. “I was just proud of that, so I think the whole team, we made it. We’re making history.”
The challenge for Byrnes, whose assistant coach is Taylin Underwood, came in whittling the roster down to 22 players - - 18 on the active roster and four practice players.
“I was looking for the girls who would communicate loudly, or the girls who (when) I told them to do something and they fixed it immediately and the girls who were enthusiastic about the sport and learning more about the sport,” said Byrnes, who played volleyball at Mandeville High and coached players between the ages of 14 and 18 with the Voodoo Volleyball Club, said. “It was hard to get down to 22, but those 22 stuck out to us the most, and that’s why they got picked.”
Byrnes said the focus in the team’s first practice was working on basics like pass setting, hitting and serving.
“Some of us are obviously going to struggle with serving,” Byrnes said. “Some of us are going to be really good at passing the ball, and some of us just need help on everything. I kind of broke it down into days after that, so we would do passing one day, hitting, setting, serving and see how they did. We’ve worked on it every single practice, and they’ve gotten so much better.”
Byrnes said there was one key focal point during the first practice as well.
“Serving,” she said. “You can score on a team all day long if they don’t have defense with serving. Get them to get that serve down, and you can score some points. Then we worked from there, defense, setting, hitting, and then we put it all together.”
Said White, who is playing volleyball for the first time: “It was really a process, a lot of learning. Volleyball involves so much more things than you really think. The puzzle pieces are coming together, but it’s looking pretty good. I think we’re going to be all right.”
In teaching the team the game, Byrnes said it hasn’t been uncommon to spend entire practices on one particular facet util it’s done correctly. She pointed out the team spent an entire practice focusing solely on rotations.
“Rotation’s a very hard thing to learn in my opinion,” Byrnes, who also played for Springfield coach Jennifer Hebert with the Voodoo Volleyball Club, said. “It’s one of the harder things in volleyball, and there’s been a practice where I’m like, ‘all right. Cool. We got it down.’ The next day, we’re out of rotation, we’re struggling.”
“I think that’s a good thing because these girls don’t know anything about it, and I think the more you practice it, the more perfect you’ll get at it,” Byrnes said of using practice time to nail down one skill. “Repetition is key.”
Byrnes said it’s helped that her players are “very teachable”, and she said the team’s service and serve receive games have improved since practice began.
Doyle, which will play on the JV level for its first two seasons before moving to the varsity level, scrimmaged Springfield on Tuesday, and Byrnes said the Lady Tigers served nine straight points during one match.
“That told me right there serving has gotten so much better,” Byrnes said. “These were girls who couldn’t serve. They walked in this gym the first day and they were like, ‘I have no idea.’”
But there are also some areas to work on after the scrimmage, with Byrnes saying her biggest challenge has been getting the team to communicate on the court.
“Even though all these girls go to school together at a small school, you’d be surprised how often they keep their mouths shut on the court, and that is the most frustrating thing to me, because there’s nothing athletic about talking,” said Byrnes, who is 20 years old and a student at Southeastern Louisiana, said. “All you’ve got to do is open your mouth and words come out.”
She said the team worked on that aspect in practice following the scrimmage.
“When scrimmages happen, games happen, I notice a lot of things, and I write them down,” said Byrnes, who carries a notebook with her during practice at times. “What I wrote down for one scrimmage was ‘communication’, ‘serving’, and then the next day, we came in here and practiced. We practiced with no ball. All we did was talk. All we did was communicate, and if they didn’t communicate, we ran.”
Byrnes said she’d also like to see the team improve its defense.
“Defense is struggling,” Byrnes said. “Not the worst, but we can be better. Defense is the main thing in volleyball that has to be perfect, because if you don’t have a pass, you don’t have a set, you don’t have a hit, so that’s something I definitely think we need to work on.”
Doyle’s roster will be divided into an A team and a B team in order to get players more playing time. The Lady Tigers will be at Parkview Baptist on Aug. 19 at host Covington Aug. 25.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Byrnes said. “For a first year program, I think they’re in a great spot, but come next year, we’re going to be even better.”
“My expectation is just to be better than yesterday,” Byrnes continued. “If you can finish a drill that we started yesterday, good job. That means the next time you come around and do it, easy. You’ll be able to get it done.”
For White, however, the goal is bit different.
“It’s just to have a lot of fun,” White said. “That’s really all I want to do is have fun. Wins are great, but the girls are awesome. It’s like a whole new different set of people that I’ve talked to, and I really love everything about it.”
