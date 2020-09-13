Zachary picked up 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 volleyball win over Zachary on Saturday.
Chloe Magee had nine digs, eight kills, three blocks and an ace for LOHS, while Jaelyn Ray had four digs and three kills.
Marissa Holloway tacked on three aces, two kills and two digs, while Kearston Johnson had eight digs and two aces.
