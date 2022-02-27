Caleb Webb hurled a complete game with eight strikeouts, and Walker scored all of its runs in the fourth inning in a 5-2 win over University High on Sunday.
Webb’s two-out single in the fourth started Walker’s big inning, in which Casey Bryant had a run-scoring single, Chance Reed a two-run double and Casen Carver a steal of home, making the score 5-1.
U-High got a run in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Ladarrion Colar, Webb, Bryant and Reed had hits for Walker.
WALKER 8, H.L. BOURGEOIS 6
Walker rallied for all of its runs over the final three innings after falling behind 4-0.
The Wildcats had four hits as Colar went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Hunter Bethel was 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Mason Morgan went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Bryant was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI.
Phillip Thurmond, Braylen Ainsworth, Carver, Jacob Chmurka and Garrett Patrick combined to give up four hits, six runs (one earned) and 11 walks with eight stikeouts.
Chmurka got the win, while Patrick got the save.
WALKER 3, LUTCHER 2
Webb’s run-scoring single with two out in the bottom of the seventh lifted Walker to the win.
Bethel drew a one-out walk to start the rally, and Landon Kish reached on a two-out error, setting up the game-winning hit.
Lutcher got its only runs in the first before Walker scratched for single runs in the second and fourth innings to tie the game.
Reed went 2-for-2 for Walker which had five hits.
Cooper Carlton gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and struck out two in six innings. Patrick picked up the win, pitching a clean seventh inning with one strikeout.
WALKER 4, BRUSLY 3, 11 INNINGS
Webb’s sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the 11th scored Colar for the winning margin.
Colar led off the 11th with a single, and Bethel walked before Morgan’s sacrifice bunt. Kish drew an intentional walk, setting up Webb’s sacrifice fly.
Walker scored single runs in the second, fifth and sixth before Brusly got one in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game at 3-3.
Colar was 2-for-4 with a run, and Carver had two RBIs as Walker had eight hits.
Reed, Bryant, Kish Carver and Patrick pitched for the Wildcats, combining to give up seven hits, three runs and 10 walks while striking out 10.
Carver gave up four walks and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief, while Patrick got the save with 2/3 of an inning of clean relief.
