Caleb Webb had a three-run double with one out in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Walker to an 8-7 win over Captain Shreve to highlight the Wildcats’ weekend games in the Ouachita Christian Tournament.
Walker also picked up a 13-2 win over Tioga and dropped a10-2 decision to Airline.
WALKER 8, CAPTAIN SHREVE 7
Captain Shreve rallied to take a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh, but Cooper Carlton, Casen Carver and Mason Morgan each had singles to lead off the bottom of the seventh.
After a strikeout, Webb doubled to center, clearing the bases for the win.
Walker led 1-0 after one inning and Captain Shreve picked up a run in the top of the second before each team scored four in the fifth.
Morgan went 3-for-4 with a run, Hunter Bethel was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Carlton was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had 13 hits.
Chance Reed threw a complete game, giving up seven runs, a walk and striking out three.
WALKER 13, TIOGA 2
Walker rallied from a 2-0 deficit, collecting 12 hits with five runs in the third and four in the fifth.
Webb went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Bethel was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Taylor Jeansonne was 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, while Carlton and Reed each had two RBIs.
Webb gave up four hits, two runs and a walk while striking out three in four innings to get the win. Jacob Cmurka gave up two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief.
AIRLINE 10, WALKER 2
Airline rode an eight-run first inning to get the win.
Walker got single runs in the first and second innings.
In the first, Casey Bryant singled and scored on Webb’s double. Morgan singled to score Jeansonne in the second.
Tristan Priest went 2-for-3 to lead Walker, which had five hits.
Carlton, Braylen Ainsworth, Garrett Patrick and Landon Kish combined to give up 10 hits, 10 runs and seven walks while striking out six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.