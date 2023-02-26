The Walker baseball team went 1-3 in the Brusly Tournament, picking up a 7-6 win over Ascension Catholic on Friday.
On Saturday, Catholic Pointe-Coupee scored a 7-2 win, while University High scored a 7-6 victory. Parkview Baptist got a 5-0 win over the Wildcats on Thursday.
WALKER 7, ASCENSION CATHOLIC 6
Cameron Washington’s fly ball to center field with one out in the top of the seventh inning allowed Jacob McInnis to score the winning run.
McInnis singled to lead off the inning, moved to second on Conner Watts’ sacrifice bunt and third on a passed ball.
Walker got the game’s final out when an Ascension Catholic runner was caught stealing second after reaching on an error with two out.
Ascension Catholic, which had eight hits, scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Walker’s Hunter Granger scored on a passed ball in the second and got five runs in the fifth as Gatlin Steele singled in a run, McInnis doubled in two, and Washington doubled in another to key the rally.
Ascension Catholic tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth on a double.
McInnis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs as the Wildcats had six hits.
Jordan Boudreaux gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and struck out two in four innings. Jaxson Hymel gave up three hits, a run and a walk in 1.1 innings, while Aiden Jeansonne pitched 1.2 clean in innings.
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 7, WALKER 2
Catholic-PC rallied for four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth after the Wildcats went up 1-0 Washington’s run-scoring single in the second.
Granger’s run-scoring single in the seventh capped the scoring.
Carson Ray went 3-for-4 and Washington was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Walker, which had six hits and four errors.
Jeansonne gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and struck out four in four innings, while Washington gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings of relief.
UNIVERSITY LAB 7, WALKER 6
The Cubs got a two-run single with two out in the bottom of the seventh to get the win, which was set up by a hit batter and two walks.
Each team scored a run in the first inning before University scored two in the bottom of the second for a 3-1 lead.
Ray doubled before Washington, Brodie Thompson and Granger singled to tie the game at 3-3. Washington singled in a run, and the Wildcats added another on an error to lead go ahead 5-3 in the fourth.
A groundout and a single helped U-High tie the game in the fourth before Thompson’s sacrifice fly put the Wildcats ahead 6-5 in the sixth.
Washington was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, while Thompson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Wildcats had nine hits.
Hugh Allen gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and struck out two in five innings, while Hymel gave up a hit, two runs and three walks in 1.2 innings of relief.
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 5, WALKER 0
Parkview’s Logan Pittman hurled a complete game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to key the win.
Steele had Walker’s hit while Parkview scored single runs in the first, third and fifth and added to in the sixth. Brant Melancon led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run for the Eagles.
Ray gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and struck out two in 5.1 innings, while Granger gave up a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.