The Walker baseball team went 1-2 in its three games over the weekend in the Ouachita Christian Tournament over the weekend.
On Friday, Carson Ray and Braylen Ainsworth combined on a three-hitter, and the Wildcats scored seven runs in the top of the seventh in an 8-2 win over Ouachita Parish.
On Saturday, Parkway used a six-run fourth to key an 11-7 win over Walker, while Byrd notched an 8-0 win over the Wildcats.
WALKER 8, OUACHITA PARISH 2
The Wildcats trailed 2-1, but Cameron Washington had a two-run single, giving Walker a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh.
Braylin Kent later had a two-run single, pushing the lead to 7-2, and Walker got a run on an error to cap the scoring.
Washington went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, while Jordan Ard was 3-for-3 with a run as Walker had seven hits.
The Wildcats led 4-3 before Parkway’s six-run fourth. Each team scored two in the sixth, and Walker got a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Washington went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a runs, Kent was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Jacob McInnis was 2-for-4 with two runs, and Robbie Vucinovich was 2-for-4 as the Wildcats had 14 hits.
Hugh Allen, Jaxson Hymel, Hayden Paetz and Brodie Thompson combined to give up 10 hits, 11 runs and eight walks while striking out seven in seven innings.
Byrd led 3-0 after two innings and broke the game open with a five-run fourth.
Walker had six hits, with Washington going 2-for-3.
Aiden Jeansonne gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out four in 3.2 innings. KP Peterson gave up four hits, a run and struck out two in 2.1 innings of relief.
