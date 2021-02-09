WALKER -- Brian Thomas is staying home.
Walker High’s star wide receiver and one of the top football prospects in the state will head to LSU this fall after signing his letter of intent on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
With his parents and sister by his side, Thomas officially joined the LSU Class of 2021 and put on a purple “TIGERS” hat as family members, friends, teammates, teachers, and fellow students cheered him on.
The ceremony was held inside Walker High’s gym, where a video montage of Thomas’ football and basketball highlights was played before Thomas announced his decision.
“This is such a blessing,” Thomas told reporters after the signing. “I’ve been playing football since I was 6 years old, and this is what I’ve been dreaming of.”
The four-star recruit had been quiet regarding his college selection in recent weeks, even pushing his signing date to nearly a week after National Signing Day, Thomas had listed three SEC schools — Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M — as his finalists.
In the end, Thomas opted to join a class that 247 Sports ranks third nationally, behind Alabama and Ohio State.
Thomas is Louisiana’s No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2021 and is ranked No. 88 nationally overall and No. 13 among wide receivers, according to 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Thomas finished his senior season with 30 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns, along with four rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns this season. That followed an explosive junior season, in which Thomas racked up 75 catches for 1,272 yards with 17 touchdowns.
During his career at Walker High, Thomas was a two-time Livingston Parish Offensive MVP in addition to a District 4-5A Offensive MVP. He earned All-State honorable mention three years in a row.
Thomas also made his mark on the basketball court, helping lead the Wildcats to their first state championship en route to being named Class 5A title-game MVP as a freshman.
