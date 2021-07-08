Brynn Catalano has a bit of advice for young, female athletes, and it’s pretty simple.
“I just want other girls to know that if they put their mind to it, then they’ll achieve their goals and they’ll be strong,” said Catalano, who recently won the girls 13-and-under national championship in her weight class at the USA Weightlifting National Youth Championships in Detroit. “I want to inspire other girls to do what they want and don’t let other people take them down or say they can’t do it. That’s what I really like to tell my friends. I always encourage them to just be strong and put their mind to whatever they want.”
She said she’s had a little time to reflect on becoming a national champion.
“It feels amazing because I know that my hard work has paid off and all the long nights and the days that I don’t feel like it, but I know that it all comes down to this and I’m happy, very happy,” said Catalano, an 11 -year-old who will be going into sixth grade at Live Oak Elementary.
Brynn Catalano said she had a bit of motivation heading into the national championships.
“Last year, I missed a jerk and that put me in second, and that really motivated me to work harder so that I don’t miss that jerk again,” she said.
Her, father, Chase Catalano, who also helps coach her, said she missed the lift in December as part of a virtual meet because of COVID.
“She missed one jerk to basically win the whole competition,” Chase Catalano said. “She came in second for that lift and second in total. She actually won a gold in snatch for that competition. She only lost by one kilogram, which is 2.2 pounds, so it just tells you how close things can be. One little mistake, it fueled her, over and over again. We talked mindset and we talked ‘how bad to you want things?’ It’s something that we talk about weekly and daily, just where you’re mind’s at, how you feel about things, what’s fueling you, and it was a topic of conversation for the last six months, and we didn’t want to let that happen again.”
Chase Catalano said his daughter had a countdown calendar on a whiteboard in the kitchen of their home leading up to the national championships.
“For kids that are in the youth sector of Olympic lifting, this would be like their Super Bowl of Olympic lifting,” he said. “It’s the biggest thing that they can achieve at their age and in their brackets, so to have that gold medal, for her to be an overall champion, it’s the highest honor that you can grab at this point. It means a whole lot to all the youth lifters. They train 365 days a year in a rotation, and it all comes down to six lifts in about two hours worth of work. It’s a lot of work to put in for two hours in one day, and that’s what they’re working toward every year when they strive to be the national champion that year.”
Brynn Catalano, who has also won state titles in Texas and Mississippi, said she trains five days a week for about two hours a day in preparation for competitions.
“I’m sometimes a little nervous, but I have to push my nerves to the side and just know that I have to put my head down and do it,” she said.
On top of that, she went through a growth spurt, which forced her to widen her grip and stance.
“It’s hard to get used to it, but once you do, it just comes natural,” she said.
Brynn Catalano, who had a snatch lift of 90 pounds and a clean and jerk of 112 pounds for 202 pounds total, said she’d like to lift in the Olympics in the future. Her immediate goal is to repeat as a national champion and then qualify for the Junior Pan American Games. Her father said she would have qualified for the Pan Am Games this year but she must be at 13 years old in order to travel internationally as a member of the United States team.
“I just want to be the best,” she said.
Chase Catalano praised Brynn’s support system in lifting and is determined to help his daughter reach her ultimate goal.
“It takes a lot of people, and if she wants to be an Olympian, we’re going to dig in and if she’s putting in the hard work, I can’t deny her that fact of trying our best to get her there,” he said.
“She’s dedicated to this,” he continued. “This child was waking up for four months because she felt that her front squat was a little weaker than it should have been, so she was waking up two days a week during school … and she was front squatting to make sure she got all her reps in for that week at 6 a.m. on her own. I got up too, but she did it on her own.”
For now, Chase Catalano said Brynn’s workouts will slow before ramping up again.
“We’re going to sweat and move some things around and have fun for the next 30 days and let her enjoy most of July, and then back to the grind, back to the sessions and back to percentage lifting and making sure that the 2022 title comes back home to Louisiana again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.