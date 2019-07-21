When college basketball season rolls around this year, it’s going to be a little bit different for Kaylee Hughes.
For the first time in a long time, she won’t be playing.
Hughes, a two-time All-Parish MVP from Holden who spent last season at McNeese State, has decided to end her playing career and is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana, where she’ll continue her academic endeavors but won’t play basketball.
“It wasn’t a bad reason why I left,” Hughes said. “It was just my personal decision. I missed home. It was just so much.
“Whenever I committed to going to play college basketball, it was something I wanted to do, I wanted to try,” Hughes continued. “In high school, I really liked it, but it was also a community thing, I guess. My parents were with me all along in it, and I guess I didn’t realize how much I really needed that until I got to college.”
Hughes said she quickly realized how intense and time-consuming being a college athlete is once she arrived in Lake Charles for summer workouts.
“I didn’t expect that, I guess, because some colleges do it, some colleges don’t,” Hughes said. “So when I got there, I was like, ‘Oh wow!’, so it’s basically like full time.”
Once the season got rolling, the homesickness kicked in, and Hughes said it got worse once she missed Thanksgiving and Christmas and also missed her sister’s Jaycee’s games during her junior year at Holden.
“I had a talk with my mom, I said ‘Look, you know I’m going to give 110 percent because that’s my personality’, but at the end of the day, giving my best effort, I still didn’t like it,” Kaylee Hughes said. “I still didn’t click with everything that was happening, and it was happening so fast. I just wanted out, and it wasn’t because of the players. It wasn’t because of the coaches. It was simply because I just wasn’t in love with the game any more. People don’t see the grind that you go through every day, and if you don’t love it, then it’s not worth it.”
Hughes finished the season averaging 1.7 points per game, while going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in 321 minutes.
“Compared to some of my other freshman friends that went to different colleges, I was getting a lot more playing time – we all were,” Hughes said. “We were seeing the floor more than any D-I freshmen usually would. You just know that if you’re burned out on it your first year, you don’t want to put yourself in a program and hinder that program because of your mentality toward it when other girls are in it fully.”
Later in the season, Hughes said she knew her playing days were winding down.
“Toward the end of the season whenever I was literally giving my best effort but counting down the days, that’s when I knew I don’t want to invest another year into this program when I know I’m going to come into it with that attitude like I’m not doing it for myself any more,” she said. “You kind of have to question yourself ‘Who are you doing it for?’”
Hughes said her decision to stop playing didn’t come suddenly. She continued to talk with her mother, Krystal, who played at Southern Miss, and aunt Kassie Courtney, who played at Louisiana-Monroe. She said she also grew close to teammate Damilola Balogun, who is from Laos, Nigeria.
“She talked to me and she could tell that I really just wasn’t happy, she convinced me,” Hughes said of Balogun. “She was like, ‘I’m going to miss you, but do what makes you happy.’ God bless her. I complained about being (away) from home, and her whole family lives in (Nigeria), so I would feel bad, but she still consoled me in those times.”
While going through the season, Hughes was also concerned that her experience in Lake Charles would have an impact on Jaycee’s recruiting process.
“Juice (Jaycee) had actually gotten an offer to there (McNeese), and I hate to sway her, but because of my comments about being so homesick, I think it might have swayed her,” Kaylee Hughes said. “The possibility of her not going there drove me more to come home, I think.”
Jaycee Hughes, who's heading into her senior season, said her sister’s experience did help her realize some things, including the amount of work college athletes put in each day in addition to their classwork.
“You kind of have to reflect back on yourself and know that what you do affects your life," Jaycee said. "Those decisions that you’re making now are going to affect you later, so you kind of have to think about what you want to pursue and what you want to keep doing because it’s not about ‘you come from a small school and you got offers. It’s more ‘I’ve worked hard for this, but do I want to keep working hard at it?’”
Although she won’t be playing any more, Kaylee Hughes said her year in Lake Charles was a learning experience.
“I don’t regret going,” she said. “I learned so much from the experience, but you have to love it to do it, and the people that stay all four years, they love it and you get your education from it, but it just wasn’t for me.”
Kaylee Hughes said she’s already begun the transition to the next phase of her life, and she admits it will be a little different without basketball.
“It’s definitely weird,” she said. “I started a job. It’s different. I’ve never really had a job before. I never had to … Now I’m going to have to pay for my college, and that’s something that I knew that I was going to have to do whenever I quit, but it’s worth it for me. Other people might regret it. It’s totally worth it for me.”
She’s looking forward to getting involved with the Baptist Collegiate Ministry at Southeastern.
“One of the biggest things that I got into that really kept me at McNeese was the BCM, just getting involved in something different,” she said. “I like to be active and I like to be a part (of things). I want to be a part of the BCM there. I know they have different organizations on campus that I really just want to connect with them. Being a full-time student for once, it’s going to be different, but I’m excited about it.”
Kaylee Hughes was also able to go skydiving while her family was on vacation in Las Vegas last month. It’s something she realizes she likely wouldn’t have been able to do if she were still playing basketball.
“Oh my gosh, it was so much fun,” Kaylee Hughes said. “I would recommend it to anyone. It’s crazy but I would do it again. It was so much fun. You get opportunities that you wouldn’t playing basketball, but it’s also vice versa.”
Maybe the most important thing for Hughes is she’ll be going to Southeastern with Amanda Fekete and Victoria Richardson, who were seniors with Hughes on Holden’s 2018 state championship team.
“We really re-connected since I’ve been back home, and we even got to schedule some classes together, so I’m excited,” she said. “You don’t lose the relationships, but you lose touch when you’re away from people, and I’m so glad that we got to start hanging out again and I’m going to be in college with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.