HAMMOND – After helping Southeastern Louisiana to its first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 season, Lady Lion guards Celica Sterling and Alexius Horne were recognized as part of the 2019-20 All-Southland Conference Women's Basketball Teams, which were released by the league office on Tuesday.
The two Baton Rouge natives were both awarded among the league's best, as Sterling was named to the All-Southland Conference team as a third-team selection.
Horne was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and is the first Lady Lion to receive that award in program history.
Horne made an immediate impact in her debut season out of Denham Springs High School before suffering a season-ending injury on Feb. 26. Second on the team with 9.5 points per game, she was selected as the league's best freshman thanks to ranking on the Southland leaderboard in assists (3.8 apg, 3rd), free throw percentage (75.6, 9th), steals (1.9, 10th) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.08, 3rd).
Sterling earned all-conference recognition for the second straight season. She finished the regular season with 13.8 points per game and is seventh in the Southland in scoring. Sterling has scored in double figures in 20 games and is fifth in the league with 62 three-point field goals.
Since transferring from Baton Rouge Community College prior to last season, Sterling has been the go-to scorer for the Lady Lions. She ranks among the school's career leaders in three-point field goals made (128, 5th), three-point field goals attempted (345, 6th) and three-point field goal percentage (37.1, 4th).
Abilene Christian guard Breanna Wright was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year, while Sam Houston State guard Faith Cook was named the league's Newcomer of the Year. After helping Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to the regular season conference championship, head coach Royce Chadwick was named Coach of the Year and senior forward Alexes Bryant was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year.
The All-Southland Conference teams were selected by the Southland head coaches and sports information directors. Schools were not allowed to vote for their institution's student-athletes or coaches.
2019-20 All-Southland Conference Women's Basketball Teams
Player of the Year: Breanna Wright, Abilene Christian
Defensive Player of the Year: Alexes Bryant, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Freshman of the Year: Alexius Horne, Southeastern Louisiana
Newcomer of the Year: Faith Cook, Sam Houston State
Coach of the Year: Royce Chadwick, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
First Team
Name – School – Pos. – Cl. – Hometown
Dominique Golightly – Abilene Christian – G – Sr. – Chickasha, Okla.
Breanna Wright – Abilene Christian – G – Sr. – Jarrell, Texas
Imani Robinson – UIW – G – Sr. – Round Rock, Texas
Amber Leggett – Sam Houston State – F – So. – Navarre, Fla.
Stephanie Visscher – Stephen F. Austin – G – So. – Lulea, Sweden
Second Team
Name – School – Pos. – Cl. – Hometown
Damilola Balogun – McNeese – F – Sr. – Lagos, Nigeria
Jaylonn Walker – Sam Houston State – G – Sr. – Calvert, Texas
Aiyana Johnson – Stephen F. Austin – F/C – So. – Lee's Summit, Mo.
Dalesia Booth – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – G – Sr. – San Antonio, Texas
Alexes Bryant – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – F – Sr. – Cibolo, Texas
Third Team
Name – School – Pos. – Cl. – Hometown
Celica Sterling – Southeastern Louisiana – G – Sr. – Baton Rouge, La.
Taylor Sells – Central Arkansas – G – Sr. – Tulsa, Okla.
Rehema Franklin – New Orleans – G – Sr. – New Orleans, La.
Asia Woods – New Orleans – F – Sr. – Houston, Texas
Dae Dae Evans – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – G – Sr. – Bellaire, Texas
All-Defensive Team
Name – School – Pos. – Cl. – Hometown
Taylor Sells – Central Arkansas – G – Sr. – Tulsa, Okla.
Jadyn Pimentel – Lamar – G – Jr. – St. Louis, Mo.
Amber Leggett – Sam Houston State – F – So. – Navarre, Fla.
Dalesia Booth – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – G – Sr. – San Antonio, Texas
Alexes Bryant – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – F – Sr. – Cibolo, Texas
