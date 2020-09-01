Maia Robinson has been to Lake Charles in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, and the way she sees it, it’s going to take a lot of work to get the city back to where it needs to be.
And it’s going to take a lot of people to get there.
“At this point, it’s going to be on us to help each other,” Robinson, a current member of the McNeese State women’s basketball team and former Denham Springs High standout, said. “I think this is the best time for us all to come together and put all of our differences aside with all these different politics going on and the election and corona. This is just the time we focus on the community and just helping each other.”
Robinson said the team worked out on campus last Monday before she headed to Denham Springs to stay with her parents as Laura moved in on the Louisiana and Texas coast.
She said she watched coverage of the hurricane on television.
“I was extra nervous,” Robinson said of last week, when Laura made landfall. “I couldn’t even go to sleep. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to expect’, but the (weather people) were downtown the whole time, and when the eye wall hit, you could just see all the debris flying and stuff like that. That’s when I knew, ‘Oh, this is bad. Very bad.’”
“I was up the whole night,” she said. “I watched as the hurricane made landfall.
“Once it made landfall, it didn’t stay in one place long, and then I noticed all the signs were literally ripping out of the ground,” Robinson said. “The buildings, you could literally see the windows were shattering, and there was nothing to stop the wind, so it just kept going – trees falling. Just looking at it from here, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what do expect when I go see it …’”
The day after, Robinson said she was apprehensive about seeing photos of the aftermath, and Cowgirls coach Kacie Cryer sent photos of Burton Coliseum and the team’s practice gym.
“The whole roof was basically off in the practice gym,” Robinson said. “The practice gym is open to the public at this point, and the arena had a whole bunch of damage.”
Robinson got a first-hand look at the damage when she went back to Lake Charles with her parents Sunday to assess the damage.
“I was actually blessed,” Robinson said. “My apartment complex as a whole looks really bad, but I stayed on the first floor, so the roof has to be fixed up a little bit. I just had minor things. There was some water in my apartment from the front door and the patio, and I had to throw all my food away because there’s no power … but I think compared to what other people had to replace and stuff, I think that’s a blessing.”
Robinson said she and her parents got a look at about a 10-mile area around campus, quickly realizing others weren’t as fortunate.
“You can’t even recognize (it),” Robinson said. “The Lake Charles that you’ve seen in the pictures, the casino … the attractions and stuff, it’s not the same Lake Charles any more.
“McNeese was already kind of an older school, but after this, you can’t even recognize some of these buildings,” Robinson continued. “Some of these buildings, these family-owned businesses, they just are not there. They’re completely destroyed.”
“All the power lines are on the ground,” Robinson said. “There’s no street lights – all of them gone – every single street light. It’s just really bad.”
“They’re saying it’s uninhabitable, Lake Charles is uninhabitable, so you can’t stay there,” Robinson said. “You can’t stay there, so we just went and checked it out.”
Robinson said people are starting to return to Lake Charles, but athletes won’t be back on campus for about two weeks.
“It’s still kind of dangerous to be out there because there’s no water and there’s no power and they’re saying it’s going to be a couple of months, so there’s nothing we can do right now, so we’re just really waiting until we have the opportunity to help,” Robinson said.
After getting a look at the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura, Robinson said it’s something she won’t forget.
“This is one I’m telling my kids about,” Robinson said. “I was here. This is my school. This is my area. Lake Charles is home to me now because I’ve been there for almost three years and it’s bad.”
