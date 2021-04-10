Sometimes old connections can help form new bonds.
That’s something former Walker girls basketball standout Tiara Young learned while looking to continue her college playing career.
Young, who spent the past two seasons at LSU before entering the NCAA transfer portal late last month, is headed to the University of Houston, she told The News late Friday night.
“I’m excited, actually,” said Young, who visited Houston during her original recruiting process in 2018. “It’s going to be a change. Something new, and I’m excited for the new journey.”
Young’s mother, Meoka, said Houston head coach Ronald Hughey was the first to call her when Tiara Young entered the transfer portal on March 30.
“At first, we didn’t want to go through it (recruiting process) again, but the best part about that is when you go in the transfer portal, like (Tiara Young’s) AAU coach (Kenny Carswell) said, ‘You always start back with the people that recruited you first,’ and so that’s how Houston came about.”
“I’m happy for her,” Meoka Young said of her daughter. “She can get back to herself. That’s what it’s all about, her being happy, and as parents, we will always support her.”
Tiara Young said her previous experience with Houston was helpful in getting things rolling in her transfer process, which she said she wanted to get wrapped up quickly.
“It didn’t take long for us to start getting back on that path of building a better relationship, so it was a lot easier,” Tiara Young said. “I didn’t want to go through the whole (recruiting) process again and be worried and stressed out about it.”
In her sophomore season at LSU, Tiara Young averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with two starts in 22 games. She scored 20 points against Texas A&M during a seven-game stretch in which she scored in double digits, but over the final eight games she scored 28 total points.
She averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game with nine starts in 29 games as a freshman with the Lady Tigers, highlighted by a 19-point effort in 21 minutes against New Orleans.
“I was very open-minded, and I wanted to find a school that fits my style where we just fit each other, and that’s what I was looking for,” Tiara Young said.
“The coaching staff, they were very welcoming with open arms,” Tiara Young said of Houston. “Talking to them, they believe in me, and I like their style of play – uptempo and how they get after it, and that’s how I made my decision.”
“It was just who I fit with and who was willing to build relationships,” Tiara Young continued.
Meoka Young said Tiara Young shouldn’t have any problem adjusting to Houston’s style of play.
“They play the run-and-jump defense, and the uptempo style,” Meoka Young said. “It definitely fits her, and I think she’s going to do great in that (American Athletic) conference.”
During her senior year at Walker, Tiara Young helped the Lady Cats to the Class 5A semifinals, averaging 29.3 points with 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals, including eight 40-point games with a career-high 50 in a win over Scotlandville.
Tiara Young, who signed with LSU in November of 2018 after starting her prep career at Evangel Christian, was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Miss Basketball and USA Today’s All-Louisiana Outstanding Player after her senior season, finishing her career as the state’s leading scorer with 4,372 points.
Tiara Young said she’s finishing up the semester at LSU and will likely report to Houston at the end of May.
