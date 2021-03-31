Former Walker standout Tiara Young appears to be on the move from LSU.
Young’s, mother, Meoka, said her daughter entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Tuesday and issued the following statement on her daughter’s behalf:
“In discussing my future with my family and the things I ultimately want to accomplish in my life I feel a change is needed for my career. I will always be grateful for opportunity LSU gave me.”
In her sophomore season at LSU, Tiara Young averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with two starts in 22 games. She scored 20 points against Texas A&M during a seven-game stretch in which she scored in double digits, but over the final eight games she scored 28 total points.
Tiara Young averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game with nine starts in 29 games as a freshman with the Lady Tigers, highlighted by a 19-point effort in 21 minutes against New Orleans.
During her senior year at Walker, Tiara Young helped the Lady Cats to the Class 5A semifinals, averaging 29.3 points with 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals, including eight 40-point games with a career-high 50 in a win over Scotlandville.
Tiara Young, who signed with LSU in November of 2018 after starting her prep career at Evangel Christian, was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Miss Basketball and USA Today’s All-Louisiana Outstanding Player after her senior season, finishing her career as the state’s leading scorer with 4,372 points.
