HAMMOND – Denham Springs native Dijone' Flowers will return to her home state to continue her academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana women's basketball program, Lady Lion head coach Ayla Guzzardo announced on Thursday.
A 5-7 guard, Flowers prepped at Live Oak High School. She comes to Hammond after spending the 2020-21 season at Lamar, where she saw action in four games for the Cardinals.
Flowers topped the 2,000-point plateau for her career at Live Oak. A four-time All-District 4-5A and All-Livingston Parish selection, Flowers earned second team all-state honors as a senior. Flowers was also part of an AAU national championship, earning all-tournament accolades for the Tri-Parish Hurricanes.
"We are excited to welcome Dijone' to our Lady Lion family," Guzzardo said. "We recruited her heavily out of high school and we're happy to bring her back to her home state. Her competitiveness and ability to play multiple positions will make her a great addition to our backcourt."
Flowers is the fifth addition for the Lady Lions for the 2021-22 season. The Lady Lions also bolstered their roster with the additions of Taylor Bell (Shreveport – Huntington HS), Jade Brumfield (Hammond – St. Thomas Aquinas HS), Morgan Davis (Orlando, Fla. – Texas A&M/Bishop Moore HS) and Presleigh Scott (Livingston – Doyle HS).
Flowers and her fellow newcomers will be joining a Southeastern squad that returns its top eight scorers from 2020-21, when the Lady Lions earned a second-place finish in the Southland standings and posted its first winning record since 2008-09. SLU will open its 2021-22 schedule in early November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.