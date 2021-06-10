HAMMOND – The Southland Conference Tournament champion Southeastern women’s soccer team had five players named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana team, including Megan Gordon, Dalton Fish, Mya Guillory, former Denham Springs High standout Makenzie Maher and Nadine Maher, while SLU head coach Chris McBride was selected Louisiana Coach of the Year, the LSWA announced Thursday.
Fish, Gordon and Guillory were each named to the first team while Makenzie Maher and Nadine Maher received honorable mention. The five selections were the most for the Lady Lions since 2013 when they received six LSWA spots.
Makenzie Maher, the Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, scored five goals for the season earning All-Southland second team. The LSU transfer led the Lady Lions with 19 shots on goal and was second in shots behind Guillory with 31.
McBride, after guiding the Lady Lions (8-3-4, 6-2-3 Southland) to an 11-match unbeaten streak, added to his Southland Conference Coach of the Year award. The Lady Lions’ fourth-year head coach led SLU to their fifth Southland Conference Tournament title in program history. SLU also maintained a 3.75 cumulative team GPA under McBride’s leadership as 27 players had a 3.0 or higher.
Fish, a junior, started all 15 matches for SLU at defender, helping the Lady Lions to eight shutouts including three straight clean sheets en route to the Southland Tournament title. The Pflugerville, Texas native adds to a long list of accolades for the season which includes All-Southland first team, Academic All-Southland first team, Southland All-Tournament team, Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week for March 30. A Hendrickson High grad, Fish was also selected to the Top Draw Soccer Team of the Week April 20 following the conference tournament.
Gordon, of Clophill, England, received her sixth award of the season with Thursday’s announcement. The senior has been to the named All-Southland first team, Academic All-Southland first team, Southland All-Tournament team, United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region third team and USC Scholar All-South Region first team.
Guillory, a sophomore, led the team in goals (6), assists (5), points (17), and shots (47). With the LSWA selection, the Prairieville native earned her fourth award of the 2020 season. The Lady Lions’ forward was tabbed All-Southland second team, Academic All-Southland first team and Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week for Feb. 12.
Nadine Maher, the SLU goalkeeper, exploded on the national scene during the Southland Conference Tournament and the NCAA Tournament match with 22nd-ranked Rutgers. Maher, a senior, led the Lady Lions to eight shutouts for the season and three in the conference tournament as she was named Southland Tournament MVP. As a result, she earned United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week She also had a season-high nine saves against Rutgers while facing 20 shots in a 1-0 loss.
In total, Southeastern received 27 individual awards for the season. The Lady Lions had five All-Southland selections, five LSWA picks, four Southland All-Tournament Team honors, three Southland Conference Player of the Week awards and three Academic All-Southland selections.
2020 LSWA All-Louisiana Women’s Soccer Team
LSWA Superlative Awards
Player of the Year – Tinaya Alexander, LSU
Newcomer of the Year – Lizzie Mayfield, UL-Lafayette
Freshman of the Year – Taylor Dobles, LSU
Coach of the Year – Chris McBride, Southeastern Louisiana
Women’s Soccer All-Louisiana Team
Tinaya Alexander, LSU
Taylor Dobles, LSU
Elizabeth Doll, Louisiana Tech
Hallie Field, Northwestern State
Dalton Fish, Southeastern Louisiana
Megan Gordon, Southeastern Louisiana
Mya Guillory, Southeastern Louisiana
Nicole Henry, Northwestern State
Lizzie Mayfield, UL-Lafayette
Kailey Pena, Grambling State
Acey Aydogmus, Northwestern State
Honorable Mention
Alex Augustyn, UL-Lafayette
Una Einarsdottir, UL-Lafayette
Natalee Henry, Northwestern State
Makenzie Maher, Southeastern Louisiana
Nadine Maher, Southeastern Louisiana
Janet Stopka, ULM
Molly Thompson, LSU
