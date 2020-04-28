Southeastern Louisiana soccer coach Chris McBride got a second chance to bring Makenzie Maher to Hammond, and he made sure it didn’t miss out on the opportunity.
Maher, who spent the past two seasons at LSU, transferred to Southeastern at the start of the spring semester to continue her playing career.
“I’m for sure looking at it as a new beginning,” Maher said. “I’m really excited to be here with new teammates, new girls, fresh coaching staff. It’s a big adjustment, but it’s for the best.”
Maher’s journey to Hammond wasn’t conventional, but as is the case with recruiting, sometimes things have a way of working out. In this case, it took a few years to get there.
McBride remembers watching Maher play at Denham Springs High shortly after he came to Southeastern in 2017.
“I went and I saw her play, and I thought, ‘Wow! I want to call that kid. I need to get that kid on the team. She’s in Louisiana. She’s going to be under the radar’, and then sure enough, two weeks later, she commits to LSU …’” he said.
Still, McBride continued to follow Maher’s career at LSU, which featured a medical redshirt during her freshman season.
“At first I was upset, obviously, but I realized that a redshirt isn’t a negative thing,” Maher said. “A redshirt gives you an opportunity to grow that year and grow that season and actually fully recover from what you’re dealing with medically. So I had time to recover, and then I had time to develop even more in the weight room with conditioning. If you can’t practice, you can do everything else, so I made sure I was in tip-top shape after that.”
As a redshirt freshman, Maher logged 228 minutes over 12 games with one shot on goal last season.
“It was frustrating, but I understand people have different roles on the field,” Maher said of last season. “I dealt with it well, and I loved traveling with the team. It was a really fun season, but with all the coaching changes, it was pretty difficult.”
Once the season ended, Maher began to explore her options for a transfer.
“I just felt like at the end of the season when there were more changes, I just kind of had to take myself out of it, I guess,” Maher said.
“Four coaching changes in eight months is really difficult to deal with,” Maher said. “Our whole team had to deal with it, but I have nothing against them …”
McBride said it didn’t take him long to reach out to Maher once he saw her name in the NCAA transfer portal.
“I think I sent her an email within about 10 seconds,” McBride said.
“As soon as she became available legally through the NCAA, we jumped on it pretty quickly,” McBride continued. “We got it signed and got it happening because we had known each other, and I knew I didn’t want to miss that ship again.”
He said the most important thing in recruiting is finding a good fit for a player, which he said is the case with Maher and Southeastern.
“Southeastern is a school hugely connected with the community,” McBride said. “For me, it was ‘OK, I want the best student-athletes in Louisiana to be at Southeastern.’ I think that is a good fit for our school and what we do, and I think that if we can get them in here, it’s going to grow our culture of our program, and Mackenzie fit that mold, so when the opportunity came up, I sent her an email pretty quickly.”
Maher said the feeling was mutual.
“We both kind of connected, and immediately (McBride said), ‘come visit, come visit’, so I came (for a) visit, and I already knew I wanted to come here,” Maher said. “It was easy.”
The Lady Lions began working out for their spring season on Jan. 22, and McBride got a glimpse of Maher’s capabilities before the Southland Conference shut down spring sports last month in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“She fits into the way we play,” McBride said. “We like to try and play with the ball on the ground and find our forward’s feet, and that’s what Mackenzie’s great at. She’s really good with the ball at her feet … but she’s also a huge threat in behind because of her athleticism and her pace, so she’s a dual-threat …”
“We managed to get one spring game in this year,” McBride continued. “We won 1-0, and Mackenzie scored the goal, and it just showed us the potential that she has as a player.”
Maher said she and her teammates aren’t sitting still during the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Coach said we can take this coronavirus ‘vacation’ and use it as development,” Maher said. “We have more time off of school. We have it online, but we have more free time outside of that to actually focus on the little things as far as mentally preparing ourselves for things and working on our nutrition, hydration, sleeping, just little things that you don’t necessarily think about daily when you’re on the move actually on campus. We get to focus on every little detail of the game, so it’ll be a positive thing.”
Maher is also a third-generation athlete at Southeastern with her grandfather, Van Foster Jr., having played football and uncle, Van Foster III, having played baseball for the Lions.
“I absolutely think this was my best decision,” Maher said. “I’m not really open to change, but the transition has been so easy for me. The coaching staff and the girls have made it so easy. I’m just super thankful to be here. This fresh start has been great so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.