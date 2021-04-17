BEAUMONT, Texas – After a season postponement of six months, the wait was well worth it for the Southeastern Louisiana women’s soccer team as it claimed the 2020 Southland Conference Tournament Championship with a 3-0 win over Sam Houston Saturday afternoon at Lamar Soccer Complex.
The Lady Lions (8-2-4) opened Saturday’s championship on the attack as they outshot the Bearkats (7-6-1) 11-4 in the first half. Junior Jamie Raines scored her first of two goals in the 13th minute off a corner kick from sophomore Mya Guillory as SLU took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Southeastern’s defense clamped down, facing six corner kicks in the half, 11 for the game. But the Lady Lions’ backline, which has yielded just three goals in the last 11 matches, never cracked, allowing SLU to convert offensively.
Raines scored her second goal of the match in the 63rd minute off a great cross perfectly placed by sophomore Paityn Bretzer, giving SLU a 2-0 lead.
The final stamp on the victory came from freshman Hailie Yoder, who scored off the assist from Raines to give the Lady Lions a 3-0 lead in the 67th minute.
“I’m just incredibly proud of this team,” SLU head coach Chris McBride said. “The way we have competed with each other all fall and the way we have been like a family. It’s been an incredible journey.”
Senior Nadine Maher recorded her third straight shutout of the tournament. The Dublin, Ireland, finished with five saves for the match. The Lady Lions’ goalkeeper faced 43 shots for the tournament with 10 saves earning her the 2020 Southland Conference Tournament MVP. She also had the game-saving stop in penalty kicks in Tuesday’s quarterfinal win over Northwestern State.
“Nadine stepped up in big moments,” said McBride. “She’s the epitome of a leader that leads by example. Anytime there is a big moment she steps up and never asks for any recognition. I can’t ask for any more than I’ve gotten from her.”
Joining Maher on the all-tournament team were three fellow teammates including Yoder, Dalton Fish and Megan Gordon. Southeastern finished the tournament with three consecutive shutouts as a result of Maher’s leadership.
The championship was a culmination that began following a pair of road losses to Central Arkansas and Northwestern State. Since then, the Lady Lions are on an 11 match unbeaten streak (7-0-4). During the streak, SLU has outscored their opponents 18-3.
“We were a new team early,” said McBride. “So we were just finding out who we were early in the season. We found out in those first few games what we really were about. After that, I felt like we really took a step forward each game and just got a little better each night.”
Saturday’s victory gave Southeastern its fourth Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament title in the program’s 25-year history (2009, 2013, 2015).
The Lady Lions will play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at a date (April 27 or 28) to be determined and an opponent to be announced. The selection show is Monday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.