The first-year Albany High wrestling team will be hosting a professional wrestling event as a fundraiser on Saturday at the school gym.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at pw225albany.eventbrite.com
Pro Wrestling 225 is an independent wrestling company based out of Plaquemine with talent from across the gulf coast. Pro Wrestling 225 recently celebrated its 50th live event with events spanning multiple cities from Lafayette to Houma. The organization recently announced a weekly program -- Pro Wrestling 225 Unleashed – will begin airing at 10 p.m. on WBTR beginning Oct. 3.
Funds raised by the Albany wrestling team will be utilized to purchase equipment. Concessions will be available.
In addition to the in ring-action, special guests at the event will include Lathan The Kid Umpire and The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh, an Albany High graduate.
