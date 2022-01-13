WRESTLING | Live Oak, Walker wrap up Chalmette meet

Live Oak wrestler Rayden Ingram placed first in the 145-pound weight class, while teammate Andrew Lusby was second at 138 pounds and Lathan Hirschey third at 106 pounds at a meet at Chalmette High over the weekend. Kye Karcher of Walker took third at 113 pounds.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Collier

Here are the results for the Battle of New Orleans wrestling meet held over the weekend at Chalmette High:

WALKER

113 pounds

Kye Karcher (23-5) placed third and scored 17 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 received a bye 

Quarterfinal - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 won by fall over Carter Nguyen (Terrebonne) 2-4 (Fall 1:47)

Semifinal - Stephen Kimball (Archbishop Rummel) 23-10 won by major decision over Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 (MD 11-2)

Cons. Semi - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 won by forfeit over Grant Goebel (Jesuit) 4-3 (For.)

3rd Place Match - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 won by major decision over Seth Grady (Fontainebleau) 21-7 (MD 9-1)

LIVE OAK

106: Lathan Hirschey-3rd

Champ. Round 1 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Davin Wieland (Hahnville) (Fall 0:31)

Quarterfinals - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Cole Mire (St. Pauls) (Fall 2:27)

Semifinals - Kaiden Triche (Archbishop Rummel) over Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) (Fall 2:34)

Cons. Semis - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Davin Wieland (Hahnville) (Fall 0:14)

3rd Place Match - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Samuel Favaza (Fontainebleau) (MD 16-6)

138: Andrew Lusby-2nd

Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) over Mekhi Keith (New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy) (Fall 5:42)

Quarterfinals - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) over Kade Miller (Lakeshore) (TF 15-0 2:58)

Semifinals - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) over Jonathan Dezarn (Hahnville) (MD 12-0)

1st Place Match - Jacob Houser (St. Pauls) over Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) (MD 11-1)

145: Rayden Ingram-1st

Quarterfinals - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) over Kane Hill (Mandeville) (Fall 0:26)

Semifinals - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) over Austen Shook (Archbishop Rummel) (Fall 3:08)

1st Place Match - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) over Jevon Gray Jr. (Hahnville) (Fall 0:42)

