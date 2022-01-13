Here are the results for the Battle of New Orleans wrestling meet held over the weekend at Chalmette High:
WALKER
113 pounds
Kye Karcher (23-5) placed third and scored 17 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 won by fall over Carter Nguyen (Terrebonne) 2-4 (Fall 1:47)
Semifinal - Stephen Kimball (Archbishop Rummel) 23-10 won by major decision over Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 (MD 11-2)
Cons. Semi - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 won by forfeit over Grant Goebel (Jesuit) 4-3 (For.)
3rd Place Match - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-5 won by major decision over Seth Grady (Fontainebleau) 21-7 (MD 9-1)
LIVE OAK
106: Lathan Hirschey-3rd
Champ. Round 1 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Davin Wieland (Hahnville) (Fall 0:31)
Quarterfinals - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Cole Mire (St. Pauls) (Fall 2:27)
Semifinals - Kaiden Triche (Archbishop Rummel) over Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) (Fall 2:34)
Cons. Semis - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Davin Wieland (Hahnville) (Fall 0:14)
3rd Place Match - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) over Samuel Favaza (Fontainebleau) (MD 16-6)
138: Andrew Lusby-2nd
Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) over Mekhi Keith (New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy) (Fall 5:42)
Quarterfinals - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) over Kade Miller (Lakeshore) (TF 15-0 2:58)
Semifinals - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) over Jonathan Dezarn (Hahnville) (MD 12-0)
1st Place Match - Jacob Houser (St. Pauls) over Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) (MD 11-1)
145: Rayden Ingram-1st
Quarterfinals - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) over Kane Hill (Mandeville) (Fall 0:26)
Semifinals - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) over Austen Shook (Archbishop Rummel) (Fall 3:08)
1st Place Match - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) over Jevon Gray Jr. (Hahnville) (Fall 0:42)
