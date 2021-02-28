Team scores: 1. St. Paul’s 291. 2. Holy Cross 240. 3. East Ascension 217.5. 4. Brother Martin 215.5. 5. Catholic-BR 183.5. 6. Jesuit 172. 7. Sulphur 137. 8. Zachary 121.5. 9. Dutchtown 96.5. 10. Parkway 86.5. 11. Airline 83. 12. Like Oak 76. 13. Chalmette 74. 14. St. Amant 71.5. 15. Hahnville 51. 16. Baton Rouge 47. 17. Comeaux 44. 18. C.E. Byrd and Southside 43. 20. Fontainebleau 42. 21. Central-BR 41. 22. Acadiana, Destrehan and Lafayette 33. 25. Mandeville 29.5. 26. Covington 28. 27. Terrebonne 8. 28. Sam Houston 6. 29. Grace King 4. 30. John Ehret 2.
Live Oak results
106 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Lathan Hirschey, bye
Championship Round 2 - Anthony Perez (Chalmette) 23-8 won by fall over Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 12-9 (Fall 4:38)
Consolation Round 2 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 12-9 won by decision over Johnny Laris (St. Amant) 15-11 (Dec 8-1)
Consolation Round 3 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 12-9 won by fall over Logan Olsen (Airline) 6-5 (Fall 2:31)
Consolation Round 4 - John-Michael Bourgeois (Jesuit) 13-7 won by major decision over Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 12-9 (MD 12-4)
113 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Nicholas Collier, bye
Championship Round 2 - Ethan Winchester (Catholic, BR) 20-5 won by fall over Nicholas Collier (Live Oak) 2-10 (Fall 1:48)
Consolation Round 2 - Landon Lanclos (Comeaux) 15-11 won by decision over Nicholas Collier (Live Oak) 2-10 (Dec 4-2)
120 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Rhett Hill, bye
Championship Round 2 - Kent Burandt (Brother Martin) 17-7 won by fall over Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 15-18 (Fall 1:10)
Consolation Round 2 - Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 15-18 received a bye () (Bye)
Consolation Round 3 - Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 15-18 won by fall over Nicolas Paulino (Covington) 4-10 (Fall 1:21)
Consolation Round 4 - Doc Miller (Sulphur) 8-5 won by fall over Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 15-18 (Fall 0:29)
126 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Kyle Thibodeaux (Sulphur) 11-5 won by fall over Hadyn Ritchey (Live Oak) 6-19 (Fall 0:17)
Consolation Round 1 - Hadyn Ritchey (Live Oak) 6-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Consolation Round 2 - Matthew Born (C.E. Byrd) 2-2 won by fall over Hadyn Ritchey (Live Oak) 6-19 (Fall 3:48)
132 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 30-14 won by fall over Jamarques Bland (Sulphur) 2-6 (Fall 0:46)
Championship Round 2 - Luke Lafleur (Acadiana) 10-4 won by fall over Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 30-14 (Fall 5:22)
Consolation Round 2 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 30-14 won by decision over Marquise Jackson (Chalmette) 1-5 (Dec 4-1)
Consolation Round 3 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 30-14 won by fall over Brock Barrios (Covington) 6-6 (Fall 0:48)
Consolation Round 4 - Dennis White (Zachary) 20-9 won by major decision over Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 30-14 (MD 13-0)
138 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Jordan Griffin (Live Oak) 26-10 won by fall over Hudson Wilkinson (Comeaux) 13-7 (Fall 2:22)
Championship Round 2 - Jordan Griffin (Live Oak) 26-10 won by decision over Jonathan Weissbach (Parkway) 14-6 (Dec 11-4)
Quarterfinals - Trent Trouth (Sulphur) 9-4 won by decision over Jordan Griffin (Live Oak) 26-10 (Dec 13-12)
Consolation Round 4 - Jonathan Dezarn (Hahnville) 4-2 won by fall over Jordan Griffin (Live Oak) 26-10 (Fall 4:09)
145 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Harley Lee (Live Oak) 17-20 won by fall over Hunter Dawdy (Sulphur) 1-5 (Fall 1:24)
Championship Round 2 - Nick DiGeralamo (Holy Cross) 21-12 won by fall over Harley Lee (Live Oak) 17-20 (Fall 3:05)
Consolation Round 2 - Anthony Krass (East Ascension) 28-9 won by fall over Harley Lee (Live Oak) 17-20 (Fall 1:22)
152 pounds: Rayden Ingram (26-2) placed 5th and scored 16.0 team points.
Championship Round 1 - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 26-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Championship Round 2 - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 26-2 won by fall over Dylan Inguagiato (Destrehan) 11-7 (Fall 0:47)
Quarterfinals - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 26-2 won by major decision over Donnie Middleton (Baton Rouge) 9-5 (MD 12-2)
Semifinals - Eli Hope (Brother Martin) 26-8 won by decision over Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 26-2 (Dec 11-5)
Consolation Semis - Luke Battaglia (Jesuit) 20-2 won by major decision over Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 26-2 (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 26-2 won by fall over Ethan Reyna (Dutchtown) 13-8 (Fall 2:09)
160 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Zach Chaney, bye
Championship Round 2 - Michael Price (Catholic, BR) 11-7 won by fall over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 3-12 (Fall 2:00)
Consolation Round 2 - Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 3-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Consolation Round 3 - Trey Nixon (Destrehan) 9-6 won by decision over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 3-12 (Dec 10-3)
170 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Logan Pertuis (Live Oak) 29-14 won by fall over Thomas Domangue (Catholic, BR) 5-3 (Fall 2:00)
Championship Round 2 - Logan Pertuis (Live Oak) 29-14 won by medical forfeit over Tukker Benoit (Acadiana) 5-4 (M. For.)
Quarterfinals - Russell Solomon (Holy Cross) 5-2 won by decision over Logan Pertuis (Live Oak) 29-14 (Dec 6-2)
Consolation Round 4 - Landry Barker (St. Paul’s) 14-6 won by major decision over Logan Pertuis (Live Oak) 29-14 (MD 17-4)
182 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Tyler Maher, bye
Championship Round 2 - Lawrence Hoffman (Jesuit) 18-9 won by fall over Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 4-5 (Fall 1:13)
Consolation Round 2 - Tyler Maher, bye
Consolation Round 3 - Shannon Fray (Lafayette) 18-8 won by fall over Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 4-5 (Fall 1:17)
195 pounds: Nawab Singh (37-5) placed 2nd and scored 24.0 team points.
Championship Round 1 - Nawab Singh, bye
Championship Round 2 - Nawab Singh (Live Oak) 37-5 won by fall over Kasey Smith (Central BR) 6-10 (Fall 0:35)
Quarterfinasl - Nawab Singh (Live Oak) 37-5 won by fall over Hayden Harms (Dutchtown) 16-7 (Fall 3:30)
Semifinal - Nawab Singh (Live Oak) 37-5 won by decision over Joshua Sabadie (St. Paul’s) 6-2 (Dec 7-3)
1st Place Match - Corey Hyatt (Sulphur) 12-0 won by fall over Nawab Singh (Live Oak) 37-5 (Fall 2:31)
220 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Ashton Freeman (Zachary) 14-0 won by fall over Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 9-9 (Fall 0:27)
Consolation Round 1 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 9-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Consolation Round 2 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 9-9 won by decision over Ellis Hughes (John Ehret) 10-4 (Dec 5-1)
Consolation Round 3 - Adam Zaban (Baton Rouge) 5-6 won by fall over Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 9-9 (Fall 0:38)
285 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Mason Malarcher (Live Oak), bye
Championship Round 2 - Donovan Kimble (Destrehan) 12-4 won by fall over Mason Malarcher (Live Oak) 9-20 (Fall 1:00)
Consolation Round 2 - Brian Newell (Central BR) 4-6 won by fall over Mason Malarcher (Live Oak) 9-20 (Fall 2:23)
Walker results
126 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Brandon Turner (Parkway) 16-5 won by fall over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 0-3 (Fall 1:09)
Consolation Round 1 - Asa Rutherford, bye
Consolation Round 2 - Hyatt Parker (Comeaux) 17-13 won by fall over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 0-3 (Fall 1:22)
132 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Sean Bell (Airline) 3-5 won by fall over Cadi Caraccioli (Walker) 0-2 (Fall 0:11)
Consolation Round 1 - Cadi Caraccioli, bye
Consolation Round 2 - Max Hellickson (Southside) 6-8 won by fall over Cadi Caraccioli (Walker) 0-2 (Fall 0:24)
138 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Ty Duncan (Brother Martin) 21-7 won by fall over Toni Jarreau (Walker) 0-3 (Fall 0:41)
Consolation Round 1 - Jonathan Dezarn (Hahnville) 4-2 won by fall over Toni Jarreau (Walker) 0-3 (Fall 0:50)
220 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Garine Gibson (Chalmette) 17-5 won by fall over Dawson Spearman (Walker) 0-3 (Fall 0:24)
Consolation Round 1 - Dawson Spearman, bye
Consolation Round 2 - Kaiden Center (Covington) 2-8 won by fall over Dawson Spearman (Walker) 0-3 (Fall 1:46)
285 pounds: Championship Round 1 - Gabriel Millbern, bye
Championship Round 2 - Bryant Breksa (Chalmette) 13-5 won by fall over Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 0-2 (Fall 0:31)
Consolation Round 2 - Dreyton Holder (Airline) 4-6 won by major decision over Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 0-2 (MD 9-1)
