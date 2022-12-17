BRUSLY 40.0, LIVE OAK 36.0
BRUSLY 40.0, LIVE OAK 36.0
220: Gage Kelly (LO) over Zkhi Provo (BHS) (Fall 0:52)
285: Mason Malarcher (LO) over Mason Dupree (BHS) (Fall 1:40)
106: Adam Day (LO) over (BHS) (For.)
113: Ryan Hix (BHS) over Evan Buckner (LO) (Fall 3:32)
120: Braylin Poston (BHS) over Blake Vellier (LO) (Fall 3:40)
126: Cameron Redditt (BHS) over Rhett Hill (LO) (SV-1 11-9)
132: Tristan Campo (LO) over Christian Maranto (BHS) (Fall 3:48)
138: Jase Davis (BHS) over Ryan Buckner (LO) (Dec 10-4)
145: Reed Serio (BHS) over Alexzander Coffman (LO) (MD 11-2)
152: Nicholas Collier (LO) over Adam LeBlanc (BHS) (Fall 3:00)
160: Chris Miller (BHS) over Kevin West (LO) (Fall 1:20)
170: Beau Rabalais (BHS) over Brinton Harmon (LO) (Fall 2:40)
182: Anthony Denova (BHS) over Billy Edmonston (LO) (Fall 4:40)
195: Tyler Maher (LO) over Robert Woolfolk (BHS) (Fall 1:50)
