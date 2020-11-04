Live Oak's Rhett Hill, Rayden Ingram, Anthony Dodson and Nawab Singh won titles at the 2020 Live Oak Takedown Tournament on Saturday.
Host Live Oak, St. Amant, Dutchtown and Fontainebleau also competed in the event, with proceeds from the gate and entry fee going to help with organ donation. About $500 was given the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank.
Finals results from the 2020 Live Oak Takedown Tournament
106-John Laris (STA) dec (10-0) Gehring Sanders (DUT)
113-Cole Comeaux (STA) dec (8-4) Cole Mire (DUT)
126-David Cuccia (FONT) dec (10-6) Hiram Blanchard (DUT)
132-Rhett Hill (LO) dec (10-0) Hadyn Ritchey (LO)
138-Jace Chenevert (STA) dec (6-2) Andrew Lusby (LO)
145-Jadon Shirley (STA) dec (10-2) Braden Hebert (DUT)
152-John LeMaster (FONT) dec (10-4) Billy Champagne (STA)
160- Rayden Ingram (LO) dec (10-0) Ray Favaza (FONT)
170-Anthony Dodson (LO) dec (10-0) Tyler Addison (DUT)
182-Fred Garrison (STA) dec (10-0) Logan Pertuis (LO)
195-Lane Firman (FONT) dec (10-0) Lian Palermo (DUT)
220-Nawab Singh (LO) dec (10-0) Mason Walker (FONT)
285-Eric Bautista (STA) dec (2-0) Nicholas Fusilier (STA)
