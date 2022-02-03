LIVE OAK (LO) 57.0, CENTRAL (CEBR) 12.0
106: Lathan Hirschey (LO) over Kason Carmena (CEBR) (Fall 0:24)
113: Blake Vellier (LO) over Caden Lindahl (CEBR) (Fall 5:29)
120: Double Forfeit
126: Tristan Campo (LO) over Stephen Lato (CEBR) (Fall 1:15)
132: Ryan Buckner (LO) over Cole Jeter (CEBR) (Fall 2:30)
138: Andrew Lusby (LO) over (CEBR) (For.)
145: Rayden Ingram (LO) over (CEBR) (For.)
152: Brayden DeWitt (LO) over Luke Landry (CEBR) (Dec 6-4)
160: Tyler Graves (LO) over Gavin Landry (CEBR) (Fall 2:52)
170: Zach Chaney (LO) over Wesley Brumfield (CEBR) (Fall 0:46)
182: Kevin West (LO) over Titus Galloway (CEBR) (Fall 3:54)
195: Evan Kelley (CEBR) over Tray Broussard (LO) (Fall 2:59)
220: Double Forfeit
285: Connor Booty (CEBR) over Christian Burrick (LO) (Fall 1:24)
