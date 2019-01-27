Live Oak 56, Dutchtown 18
At Live Oak
Wednesday, Jan. 23
106 pounds: Lathan Hirschey, Live Oak, over Landon Martin, (fall 1:11)
113: Andrew Lusby, Live Oak, over Hiram Blanchard, (dec. 10-9)
120: Tylor Bourque, Dutchtown, over Will Vickery, (fall 0:31)
126: Jordan Chenevert, Live Oak, over Braden Hebert, (fall 1:06)
132: Bayley Hebert, Live Oak, over Ryan White, (fall 3:28)
138: Anthony Dodson, Live Oak, over Wyatt Kersten, (fall 1:04)
145: Jordan Griffin, Live Oak, over Michael Smith, (fall 3:28)
152: Jack Manchego, Live Oak, over Trent Buquoi, (inj. (time))
160: Nawab Singh, Live Oak, over Devon Teer, (dec. 4-3)
170: Ross Clement, Dutchtown, over Luis Almonte, (fall 2:41)
182: Santino Gonzales, Dutchtown, forfeit win
195: Michael Solar, Live Oak, over Hayden Harms, (dec. 14-13)
220: Tyler Braun, Live Oak, over Caleb Bennett, (fall 1:55)
285: Kevin Bowen, Live Oak, forfeit win
