Live Oak 45.0, Dutchtown 30.0
126: Rhett Hill (LO) over Hiram Blanchard (DUT) (Dec 9-7)
132: Andrew Lusby (LO) over (DUT) (For.)
138: Kharma Culpepper (LO) over (DUT) (For.)
145: Tyler Graves (LO) over (DUT) (For.)
152: Wyatt Kersten (DUT) over Brayden DeWitt (LO) (Fall 0:47)
160: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Tyler Addison (DUT) (Fall 1:32)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Michael Smith (DUT) (Fall 5:20)
182: Kaiden Keller (DUT) over Jayden Turner (LO) (Fall 1:12)
195: Nawab Singh (LO) over Hayden Harms (DUT) (Fall 1:40)
220: Gage Kelly (LO) over (DUTC) (For.)
285: Aydan Lewis (DUT) over Mason Malarcher (LO) (Fall 1:46)
106: Double Forfeit
113: Cole Mire (DUT) over Lathan Hirschey (LO) (Fall 3:46)
120: Champ Hutchinson (DUT) over Nicholas Collier (LO) (Fall 3:37)
