Live Oak (LO) 60.0, Walker (WALK) 15.0
120: Hayden Tarver (LO) over (WALK) (For.)
126: Tristan Campo (LO) over (WALK) (For.)
132: Rhett Hill (LO) over Asa Rutherford (WALK) (Fall 2:25)
138: Double Forfeit
145: Andrew Lusby (LO) over Brandon Grant (WALK) (Fall 0:49)
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Steven Jarreau (WALK) (Fall 0:20)
160: Neil Muralles (LO) over Draven Dixon (WALK) (Fall 0:24)
170: Brayden DeWitt (LO) over (WALK) (For.)
182: Kevin West (LO) over Zack Hanley (WALK) (Fall 2:35)
195: Maddox Smith (LO) over (WALK) (For.)
220: Braden Paetz (WALK) over Tray Broussard (LO) (Fall 0:59)
285: Gabe Millbern (WALK) over Mason Malarcher (LO) (Fall 1:25)
106: Dawson Ducote (LO) over (WALK) (For.)
113: Kye Karcher (WALK) over Lathan Hirschey (LO) (Dec 10-8)
