BOSSIER CITY – Live Oak’s wrestling team came away with a pair of third place finishes to highlight the individual portion of this week’s Division I state wrestling championships in CenturyLink Center.
Senior Clayton Hill and junior Nawab Sing were both third place in the 126 and 182-pound weight classes, respectively, while senior Austin Cook was fifth at 220 pounds.
Live Oak placed ninth overall with 114 points. Brother Martin successfully defended its championship with 242 points to outdistance St. Paul’s with 236.5 and Catholic High’s 206.
Hill opened his quest for a second state championship with a pair of pins before dropping his quarterfinal match to second-seeded Ethan Castex of Brother Martin.
Hill, who led 5-0 in the match, was pinned at the 4:55 mark in the match. He followed with a pair of pins, including Luke Lafleur of Acadiana (2:32) in the third-place match.
Singh recorded consecutive pins in his first two matches in the 182-pound bracket when he was defeated in the semifinals by Baton Rouge High’s Jarin Meyer by pin in 1:37. He rebounded to defeat Hayden Broadnax of Holy Cross by pin (1:06), Macullen Mire of Catholic High by pin (4:15) and Joshua Vitto of Barbe by pin (2:01).
Cook enjoyed a first-round bye in the 220-pound bracket and won his second-round match by pin in 36 seconds but was stopped in the quarterfinals by Zachary’s Ashton Freeman, 10-6.
He worked his way to the fifth-place match, taking an 8-5 decision over Kyle West of Brother Martin and pinned Lafayette’s Marshall Cagle before stopping Christian Mannino of Catholic High by pin (1:31).
