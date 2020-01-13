WATSON – The first season as wrestling coach at Live Oak hasn’t been without its share of challenges for head coach Chris Godso.
There was the anticipated late arrival of a handful of football players from a season that included taking part in the first round of the state playoffs.
Assorted injuries factored into some of team’s early-season setbacks in dual matches.
Don’t look know, though, but the pieces appear to be falling into place for Live Oak heading into the home stretch of its season. That’s highlighted by this weekend’s Louisiana Classics meet at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Moreover, there will also be two more dual meets at Dutchtown (Jan. 22) and at home against Central (Jan. 29), along with the prestigious Ken Cole Invitational (Jan. 24-25) in Lafayette, the Baton Rouge City Championships (Jan. 31-Feb. 1) at Catholic High and the LHSAA State Meet (Feb. 14-15) in Bossier City.
“It’s all about peaking at the right time,” Godso said. “Because of football and injuries, we weren’t going to be full tilt right off the bat. We needed to hit our stride at the right time and we’re starting to do that.”
Godso believed that began during last week’s trip to the Birmingham, Ala., area, where Live Oak participated in the Scott Rohrer Invitational where the Eagles encountered teams from Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia.
Clayton Hill and Rayden Ingram both placed third out of 32 in their respective weight classes, while Austin Cook was fourth and Nawab Singh fifth.
“It’s a huge tournament with a lot of really good competition,” Godso said.
After dropping earlier dual meets to Catholic High, Holy Cross and St. Amant, competitions in which Live Oak wasn’t at full strength because of injuries, the Eagles turned in a solid performance with a 53-22 victory over Zachary.
Live Oak wound up having to bump up its entire lineup a weight class to compensate for the loss of a heavyweight participant. The Eagles won their first four matches to jump out to a 26-0 lead and closed strong with wins in their final five matches.
LOHS picked up pins from Hill, Jordan Griffin, Jack Manchego, Ingram and Singh, while Lathan Hirschey, Cook each Andrew Lusby won by decision.
“Everybody adjusted really well, and we just made some things happen,” Godso said. “It shows we’re ready to go out against whoever we put in front of them. It doesn’t matter who or in what weight class. That victory will be a springboard toward a good final finish.”
Godso knew exactly what he was getting into by taking over for the program’s architect, Chris Collier, who resigned after last season.
After serving as an assistant to Collier last season, Godso was tasked with maintaining the success of a program, which moved back to Division I after a long run of distinction in Division II.
“I knew most of the guys,” he said. “My son wrestled with the same (Live Oak Wrestling) club for three years before I came here and still wrestles with the team. When I wasn’t coaching, I was a referee and kind of knew some of them. It’s been a pretty smooth adjustment.”
Seniors Hill, Cook, Manchego (who because of an injury wrestled for the first time this year at the Rohrer Invitational) and Michael Solar provide the foundation of a team that also has a solid junior class and underclassmen, Godso said.
Hill (126 pounds) has put together a 49-2 record with 37 pins this season and is closing in on the state’s career pins leader Trent Mahoney of East Ascension.
Ingram (152), whose season was derailed by an injury, is next with a 19-2 mark, followed by Singh (182) at 37-9, Cook (195) is 29-10, Lusby (113) 27-16, Dodson – last year’s 138-pound state champion – is 26-13 at 160 pounds this season and Jordan Griffin (138) at 14-12.
“We come in with an expectation for winning,” Godso said. “There’s nothing other than we expect to win. Winning against Zachary was great for us, but it’s something we expect. Even in winning there were some things that I saw we need to work on. There’s always something to improve on. Just never being satisfied and always staying hungry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.