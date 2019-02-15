The 2018-19 wrestling season may not have gone according to script, or had a fairy tale ending, but Live Oak coach Chris Collier remained resolute about his team’s ability to persevere.
“With the adversity we’ve gone through, getting that amount of kids (six) through to the semis, that impressed me and showed what kind of grit these kids had,” Collier said. “With the adversity that we had, they could have folded the tent and turned it in early. It’s a testament to those kids that worked so hard day in and day out.”
Led by sophomore Anthony Dodson’s state championship at 138 pounds – the 19th individual state title for the program – Live Oak wound up with a fourth-place finish in the Division II state tournament that concluded last week in Bossier City.
Parkway captured the team title with 288 points followed by Teurlings Catholic (242), North DeSoto (201), Live Oak (184() and Archbishop Rummel (157.5).
The Eagles had another competitor – Clayton Hill – that reached his second straight final but was stopped by Parkway’s Trey Fontenot 13-4 in a major decision to determine the 120-pound championship.
Hill’s finish marked the 17th state runners-up finish for the program.
“I think we could have made a push for third,” Collier said. “A couple of guys wrestled better than I thought they would, in combination where a couple of guys that didn’t do as well, we were about where we should be.”
The third-seeded Dodson (58-18) registered a total of four pins along the way to his state championship, stopping Jacob Ramirez of Rummel at the 3 minute, 14 second mark of the second period.
Hill, the No. 2 seed, concluded his junior season with a 68-8 record that included three pins at the state meet.
Live Oak also featured semifinalists Jordan Griffin at 145 pounds, Jack Manchego at 152, Nawab Singh at 160 and Austin Cook at 182.
The fifth-seeded Griffin registered a pin and decision (10-8) to advance to the semifinal where he was stopped at the 2:42 mark by Charles Travosos of Teurlings.
Manchego, the No. 3 seed, picked up a pin and major decision (19-6) before dropping a 5-1 decision to Carlos Femmer of Teurlings.
Consecutive pins enabled Singh, the No. 3 seed, to advance to semis where he lost a 7-1 decision to Parkway’s Kaleb Garcia.
A pair of first-round pins sparked fourth-seeded Cook into the semis where he was pinned in the first round by eventual state champion Mataius Lane of Sam Houston.
Collier’s eagerly awaiting next season, where for the first time in nine years, Live Oak returns to wrestle in Division I.
The Eagles appear well-equipped for the move up in ranks, graduating only two seniors Bailey Hebert and Louis Almonte from this year’s team which was 14-2 in dual meets and finished fourth in its final meet in Division II.
“With the group we’ve got going in, and hopefully we can get a few guys back in the fold, we’re going to have a pretty salty squad,” Collier said. “It’s going to be a great group of kids going into D1. I expect us to place within the Top 10.”
