WATSON – Three days after winning his first LHSAA state wrestling championship, sophomore Anthony Dodson, like the majority of Live Oak’s returning members, was back on the mat at practice.
As part of the Live Oak Wrestling Club, a group that he first joined at the age of 7, Dodson refused to deviate from the training regime and daily routine that helped him garner his recent state crown.
“I’m always training,” Dodson said.
Before the thought of preparing for USA Nationals next month in Virginia, Dodson allowed himself to reflect on the climb he took to the top of mountain in the state’s Division II 138-pound weight class.
It began with disappointment before manifesting itself into motivation and eventually celebration, something that was evident after having his right armed raised in victory following his second-round pin over Archbishop Rummel’s Jacob Ramirez.
“It was very exciting, I was just happy,” said Dodson, who finished with a 58-18 record and was the only state champion for Live Oak, which placed fourth in the team standings.
It was a complete 180-degree swing of emotions – a reversal of sorts – from that time a year ago when Dodson entered his first state tournament at 138 pounds with high expectations and left with a fourth-place finish.
Not exactly a substandard performance for a freshman, but the showing left a sour taste in Dodson’s mouth, serving as a catalyst in his approach and training for the year ahead.
“It was kind of motivator, seeing the other guy on top,” Dodson said. “I just wanted to be that person. It wasn’t what I wanted to do.”
Dodson’s return this fall included a move up in weight class to 145 pounds that wound up creating a crossroads for him midway through the season.
There was some early success with first-place finishes in the East Ascension Spartan Invitational and Live Oak’s 8 event, but Dodson encountered some difficulty in the month of December, prompting a move back to the 138-pound class.
“Watching him in the two tough tournaments in Florida, he struggled a bit,” Live Oak coach Chris Collier said. “You could see that strength was a bit of a factor with him. When he cut down weight and got to a weight class that was a little bit better for him, he was able to compete strength wise and that’s when his technique starting taking over.”
Said Dodson, “Guys were way stronger than me. I felt I had a better shot at 138.”
After a 10th-place finish in Brother Martin’s Trey Culotta Invitational at 145 and a seventh-place showing at the Scott Rohrer Invitational in Hoover, Ala., at 140 pounds, Dodson dropped back to 138 and began to make his move.
Dodson registered consecutive third-place finishes at 138 pounds in the Ken Cole Invitational and the 46th Annual Louisiana Classics.
A week later, Dodson was in the winner’s circle at the 50th Annual Baton Rouge City Championships, a verdict that served as a springboard for the state tournament.
“At the Classics, that’s when I knew I was going pretty good,” he said. “Then to win City, it built all of my confidence up because I had lost last year in the finals.”
With his fourth-place showing at last year’s state meet serving as a vivid reminder, the third-seeded Dodson quickly tore through the competition with consecutive pins in 29 and 30 seconds, respectively.
That set up a semifinal match with Nate Williams of Haughton that proved to be his toughest test on his road to the championship.
Dodson credited Williams’ strength, which made it difficult to turn him over for another potential pin. Instead, he focused on piling up as many points as possible and wound up with a 14-9 decision.
“He was really tough, very strong,” Dodson said. “I really wanted it and decide to push through the whole time. I had to score as many points as I could so it wouldn’t stay close. Anything could have happened.”
Dodson already had two previous wins over Ramirez during the season, a pin and a hard-fought 18-16 decision, setting the stage for Saturday’s final where he looked to make amends for last year’s showing.
Mission accomplished.
Following a “feeling out” process in the first period where he already led on points, Dodson pinned Ramirez at the 3:14 mark of the second period, becoming the 19th state champion in the program’s history – a distinction that will land his name and picture on the wall in the team’s wrestling room.
“Watching him progress, he not only made himself better, but also, he worked with Jordan Griffin who wound up taking third (at 145 pounds) and made him better,” Collier said. “Just his work ethic. It rubbed off on the guys and has really made him, as well as others, better with the way they competed every day.”
