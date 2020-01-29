WATSON – The realization almost made Live Oak senior Austin Cook feel like he had been body slammed because the finality of the moment was so jarring.
In what felt like the snap of a finger Cook, along with three other wrestlers, closed out the home portion of their careers in dominant fashion Wednesday, taking a 63-12 dual meet victory over Central at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“I’m kind of sad,” said Cook, a four-year member of the program. “This is the last time picking up a mat and putting one down. It’s kind of depressing. It was the blink of an eye. I woke up and I was 240 pounds, went to my first practice and next thing I knew I was placing at state (third) last year and know I’m here.”
Live Oak also paid tribute to seniors Clayton Hill, Jack Manchego, Michael Solar as well as Cook in what served as a warm-up for Saturday’s 51st Annual Greater Baton Rouge City Championships at Catholic High School.
Two weeks after that, it’s the LHSAA’s Division I state championships at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.
“The seniors have shown great leadership,” Live Oak coach Chris Godso said. “We had them go out and set the tone for us. That was something that was great and helped carry the momentum for the team. Those seniors will help us going into this weekend. This match was a good way to get the blood flowing for the competition this weekend.”
Live Oak built an insurmountable 24-0 lead when the Eagles took forfeit wins in all of the lighter weight classes – Lathan Hirschey at 106, Andrew Lusby at 113, Rhett Hill at 120 and Clayton Hill at 126.
For Clayton Hill, it added to his impressive career resume’ with his 219th victory, including 55 this season.
The Eagles were also the beneficiaries of five pins, while Rayden Ingram won a 11-5 decision over Evan Kelly at 145 pounds.
Braden Dewitt, who led 5-0 in his match at 138 pounds, pinned Central’s Luke Landry in 56 seconds, Manchego, who led 4-0 in his match at 152, pinned Cody Cassels in 2 minutes, 22 seconds and Anthony Dodson made quick work of Tyree Thomas with a pin in 14 seconds.
Following another forfeit win, this time to LOHS’ Logan Pertuis at 170, Nawab Sing snapped a 2-2 tie after the first period, opened a 7-2 lead and pinned Austin Reasons in 3:06.
“Nawab was 2-1 with Reasons this year,” Godso said. “It’s big for city and state seedings. It was a big win for us.”
Cook, who has wrestled at 182, 195 and 220 during his career, moved to 220 in his final home appearance and following a takedown, pinned Kayden Lang in 1:02.
“We hadn’t been that good of a dual team this year,” said Cook, who picked up his 141st career win and 48th of the season. “For us to blow a team out does boost our confidence a lot.”
Ingram was locked in the evening’s most competitive match with Kelly, taking a 5-0 lead when the match was stopped briefly because Kelly had blood on his forehead.
The matched tightened in the second period with Ingram overcoming a near fall to increase his lead to 9-4 after a reversal and made it 11-5 with a takedown in the third.
“I definitely think we’re starting to click on all cylinders,” Godso said. “We’ve got guys moved down to the right weight classes. We’ve got guys we’ve been able to get back from football and injury, so the pieces are starting to come into place for us. Our final lineup kind of showed that and that the lineup that’s going to help us going into city and state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.