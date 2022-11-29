The Live Oak wrestling team competed in two meets last week, facing Destrehan and East Ascension in a dual meet Wednesday.
Live Oak defeated Destrehan 60-20 before falling to East Ascension 56-21. The Eagles were led by Beau Harmon, Mason Malarcher and Ryan Buckner, who each had two wins on the night.
Last Saturday, Live Oak competed in the Griffin Open at Dutchtown High School, finishing fifth out of 21 schools scoring a total of 122 team points.
Live Oak had 11 wrestlers medal at the tournament:
126 pounds: Rhett Hill, 4th
160 pounds: Nick Collier, 4th
170 pounds: Kevin West, 3rd
220 pounds: Gage Kelly, 1st
220 pounds: Tyler Maher, 3rd
285 pounds: Mason Malarcher, 1st
285 pounds: Logan Knapps, 2nd
113 pounds: Cameron Dodson, 2nd
126 pounds: Jaidyn Bond, 3rd
126 pounds: Harley Brian, 2nd
145 pounds: Piper Craig, 3rd
