Live Oak wrestling-Destrehan Dual 1.jpg

The Live Oak wrestling team competed in two meets last week, facing Destrehan and East Ascension in a dual meet Wednesday.

Live Oak defeated Destrehan 60-20 before falling to East Ascension 56-21. The Eagles were led by Beau Harmon, Mason Malarcher and Ryan Buckner, who each had two wins on the night.

Live Oak wrestling-Dutchtown Tourney 1.jpg
Live Oak wrestling-Dutchtown Tourney 4.jpg

