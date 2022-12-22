St. Amant (STA) 46.0, Live Oak (LO) 33.0
Wednesday at Live Oak
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 2:47 pm
106: Adam Day (LO) over Peyton Breaux (STA) (Fall 5:02)
113: Evan Buckner (LO) over Reese Blank (STA) (Fall 3:45)
120: Matthew Robert (STA) over Blake Vellier (LO) (Fall 2:24)
126: Rhett Hill (LO) over Brandon Selman (STA) (Dec 11-7)
132: Ephraim Craddock (STA) over Tristan Campo (LO) (Fall 1:30)
138: Tyler Dupin (STA) over Ryan Buckner (LO) (Fall 1:10)
145: Cole Didier (STA) over Alexzander Coffman (LO) (Fall 0:50)
152: John Michot (STA) over Neil Muralles (LO) (Fall 5:15)
160: Korey Toney (STA) over Kevin West (LO) (Fall 2:15)
170: Bradley Anderson (STA) over Brinton Harmon (LO) (MD 11-1)
195: Tyler Maher (LO) over Jayden Naquin (STA) (Fall 4:30)
182: Billy Edmonston (LO) over Elijah Bent (STA) (Fall 2:40)
220: Ian Turner (STA) over Gage Kelly (LO) (Fall 1:05)
285: Mason Malarcher (LO) over Robert Combel (STA) (Fall 3:15)
