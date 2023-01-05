St. Paul`s (SP) 51.0, Live Oak (LO) 16.0
Wednesday at Live Oak
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
St. Paul`s (SP) 51.0, Live Oak (LO) 16.0
Wednesday at Live Oak
106: Scott Cascio (SP) over Adam Day (LO) (Dec 7-0)
113: Rhett Nastasi (SP) over Evan Buckner (LO) (Fall 3:59)
120: Cole Mire (SP) over Blake Vellier (LO) (Dec 6-0)
126: Rhett Hill (LO) over AJ Bourg (SP) (MD 10-2)
132: Collin Cusimano (SP) over Kolton West (LO) (Dec 2-1)
138: Conlan Enk (SP) over Ryan Buckner (LO) (Fall 3:42)
145: Brycen Dupre` (SP) over Nicholas Collier (LO) (Dec 11-4)
152: Dane Schumacher (SP) over Neil Muralles (LO) (Fall 2:40)
160: Caleb Shartle (SP) over Kevin West (LO) (Dec 7-2)
170: Zach Chaney (LO) over (SP) (For.)
182: Jackson Peak (SP) over Billy Edmonston (LO) (Fall 3:10)
195: Jared Paulino (SP) over Tyler Maher (LO) (Fall 3:40)
220: Gage Kelly (LO) over Matthew Burmaster (SP) (Fall 2:45)
285: Nathaniel Thiess (SP) over Mason Malarcher (LO) (Fall 5:00)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.