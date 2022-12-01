Live Oak (LO) 42.0, Comeaux (CHS) 39.0
126: Rhett Hill (LO) over Jose Argenal (CHS) (Fall 3:24)
132: Tristan Campo (LO) over (CHS) (For.)
138: Ryan Buckner (LO) over Hyatt Parker (CHS) (Fall 3:39)
145: Ryan Jenkins (CHS) over Alexzander Coffman (LO) (Fall 1:16)
152: Wyatt Hollier (CHS) over Neil Muralles (LO) (Fall 1:44)
160: Eric Lambousy (CHS) over Kevin West (LO) (Fall 4:29)
170: Noah Hultquist (CHS) over Brinton Harmon (LO) (Fall 1:21)
182: Billy Edmonston (LO) over Jaydon Roberson (CHS) (Fall 1:01)
195: Wyatt Burke (CHS) over Evan Truse (LO) (Fall 1:57)
220: Gage Kelly (LO) over Hunter Sewell (CHS) (Fall 1:53)
285: Royal Lazard (CHS) over Mason Malarcher (LO) (Fall 2:58)
106: Adam Day (LO) over Phillip Williams (CHS) (Fall 1:11)
113: Jaxon Muffoletto (CHS) over Evan Buckner (LO) (Dec 10-3)
120: Blake Vellier (LO) over Cameren Johnson (CHS) (Fall 0:52)
