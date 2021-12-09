Live Oak (LIOA) 42.0, Dutchtown (DUTC) 39.0
106: Landon Martin (DUTC) over Dawson Ducote (LO) (Fall 0:17)
113: Lathan Hirschey (LO) over Drake Edmonds (DUTC) (Fall 1:07)
120: Cole Mire (DUTC) over Hayden Tarver (LIOA) (Fall 1:11)
126: Champ Hutchinson (DUTC) over Kolton West (LO) (Dec 7-2)
132: Cole Gros (DUTC) over (LO) (For.)
138: Ryan Buckner (LO) over Shawn Townsend (DUTC) (Fall 3:13)
145: Andrew Lusby (LO) over McKinsey Shilling (DUTC) (Fall 0:50)
152: Neil Muralles (LO) over (DUTC) (For.)
160: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Wyatt Kersten (DUTC) (Fall 1:03)
170: Owen Dettman (DUTC) over Zach Chaney (LO) (Fall 3:34)
182: Kaiden Keller (DUTC) over Kevin West (LO) (Fall 0:49)
195: Hayden Harms (DUTC) over Tyler Maher (LO) (Fall 1:03)
220: Tray Broussard (LO) over (DUTC) (For.)
285: Mason Malarcher (LO) over Max Bahman (DUTC) (Fall 0:42)
