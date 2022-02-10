For the Live Oak and Walker wrestling programs, it’s all about the numbers heading into this weekend’s state tournament.
Live Oak has a wrestler qualified in every class heading into the tournament, which begins Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge.
“Traditionally, we’ve always had at least somebody in every class,” Live Oak coach Chris Collier said. “We were missing one or two last year. COVID kind of screwed us up, but this year we’re an especially young, team, but we’ve got a pretty good group of seniors that are helping lead the way.”
Meanwhile, the number of competitors has expanded for Walker heading into the state tournament, which is in line with coach Chris Godso’s vision for the growth of the program.
“It’s really just us seeing the fruition of all of our goals and hard work,” he said. “I had a one, three, five, 10-year plan going into this thing, and one of my goals for this year was being able to field over half a team, because last year we only had five compete at the state tournament, and also it was to have everybody start getting some wins under our belt.”
“It’s a nice change of pace to start winning matches this year,” he continued, saying the team’s combined win-loss record this season is near .500.
Live Oak’s contingent is led by Rayden Ingram, who is the top seed at 145 pounds and comes in with a 31-0 record after finishing fifth at the state meet last season.
“I just came out with a chip on my shoulder,” Ingram said. “After I lost last year in the semis at state, I had to get it this year, and I’ve still got to get it. I put together a pretty good season so far. I’ve got to finish it out.”
“It’s not pressure, because I know I’ve done everything I can to prepare for what’s coming, so I’m not nervous or anything,” he continued. “I’m ready.”
Ingram’s also looking to keep up with his brothers, Anthony and Camdyn, who won state titles for Live Oak.
“He’s where he needs to be,” Collier said. “I think he’s in a great place, and seeing him with the confidence that he has, it kind of gives me goosebumps.”
Also, Lathan Hirschey is seeded fourth at 106 pounds, while Andrew Lusby is sixth at 138 pounds.
“I know they put me at the fourth seed, but I know I can do a lot better than I’ve wrestled so far,” Hirschey said. “I wrestled really confidently at city, and I got first place and beat everybody pretty fast, so I’m hoping to wrestle with that same intensity and beat everybody like I was at that tournament.”
Blake Veillier (113 pounds), Kolten West (120 pounds), Rhett Hill (126 pounds), Ryan Buckner (132 pounds), Brayden DeWitt (152 pounds), Tyler Graves (160 pounds), Zach Chaney (170 pounds), Tyler Maher (182 pounds), Gage Kelly (220 pounds) and Logan Knapp (285 pounds) make up the rest of the Live Oak contingent.
“We started peaking the last two weeks when you really want to peak as a team in any sport in that postseason,” Collier said. “We had a great City Tournament. Even though we finished fifth, we still were very close. We were two matches away from finishing in the top three. A lot of the young guys are starting to come into their own and really figure things out. We have those three guys that are seeded that were really leading the way and being hammers. Overall, I feel good where we’re at. I don’t think we could be in a better spot as a team, mentally, physically, emotionally, any of those parts.”
The Wildcats will have 10 competitors at the state meet, with Kye Karcher leading the group as the eighth seed at 113 pounds, becoming the first wrestler in program history to be seeded for the state tournament.
“Kye is definitely our most consistent wrestler,” Godso said. “He shows up every day, busts his behind, and he’s been a great leader for us. He’s one of those kids that he’s not going to talk and rah-rah and do all of that, but he kind of leads by example.”
Devin Nicholson (106 pounds), Keaton Tidwell (126), Asa Rutherford (132), Steven Jarreau (138), Toni Jarreau (145), Draven Dixon (160), Zack Hanley (170), Brayden Paetz (195) and Gabe Milbern (285) make up the remainder of Walker’s entrants.
Godso is expecting a solid showing from Milbern, who is one of the team’s returnees to the state meet, along with Toni Jarreau and Rutherford.
“I would like to see everybody at least a match, and I think I would like to see at least two people make it to the blood rounds and maybe make it to the semifinals have at least one or two state placers,” Godso said.
Godso is hoping to grow the Walker program through the Thundercats Wrestling Academy, a feeder program he said has 25 athletes in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Once we start getting those kids in here, its’ going to trend in the right direction like it has been,” he said. “It’s nice to see everything kind of coming together.”
