Things are a bit different for the Live Oak and Walker wrestling programs heading into the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Meet beginning Friday, but both teams have some momentum.
It’s been a historic season for Walker, and coach Chris Godso is looking to build on that at the state meet, which begins Friday at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City.
“We’re still not where I’d like us to be, but this year, we’ve won several dual meets,” Godso said. “We’ve had a couple of kids place really, really well at some big tournaments.”
“I definitely feel like we’re on the right path,” Godso continued. “I think getting some of our club kids into the high school program will help push us over where I would like us to be, but as a whole right now, this has been a great season for us. It’s been one for the books.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak enters the state meet after posting a fourth-place team finish, missing third by half a point, at the City Championships with a re-vamped roster.
“I guess if you were to put in a caption a team theme, we’re just ‘The Average Joes,’” Live Oak coach Chris Collier said. “We’ve always had some terrific wrestlers to where some teams have just been the supporting cast trying to piece together that state championship run. This year, I have that supporting cast, and all my hammers graduated last year. Even though we’re considered ‘The Average Joes’, they’ve really done a good job for what they do.”
The Eagles lost last season’s Division I state champion at 145 pounds Rayden Ingram, along with state podium finishers Andrew Lusby and Lathan Hirschey, to graduation, and Collier said it’s been more of a true team effort for the Eagles this season, noting the way things came together at the City Championships.
“This is the first year since we started the program we didn’t put a guy in the finals of the city finals, but on the flip side of it, we placed 12 out of 14 guys,” Collier said. “A lot of guys placed. They did a great job, and we’ve always just kind of been a .500 team this year as a whole, but I think right now, we’re peaking at the right time.”
For the Wildcats, Gabe Milbern and Kye Karcher have been consistent this season, with both placing at the Louisiana Classic and the Ken Cole Invitational.
Milbern, who won the Ken Cole Invitational earning Outstanding Wrestler honors, enters the state tournament as the fourth seed in the Division I 285-pound division. He was unseeded in last year’s state tournament.
“Gabe started to mature a little bit over the last couple of years, and I think this year is kind of showing his maturity a little bit,” Godso said. “He’s done really well this year, but it’s not over.”
Karcher, a sophomore, is seeded fourth in Division I at 120 pounds after placing sixth at 113 pounds at the state meet last season.
“Kye’s got a gas tank, man,” Godso said. “When the third period comes, the biggest thing is being in shape. You could have a very technically sound wrestler who’s just phenomenal and better than other kids, but if he’s not fresh in the third period, he’s going to lose to that kid that wants it more. Kye’s one of those kids, he’s beaten some kids that people didn’t think he was going to beat because he’s got a gas tank and because he’s been wrestling so long.”
Live Oak will bring a full complement of 14 wrestlers to the state meet, and Collier gave his team credit for making adjustments throughout the season.
The Eagles’ Gage Kelly is seeded fifth 220 pounds, Billy Edmonston is seeded sixth at 182 pounds, and Kolton West is seventh at 132 pounds in Division I heading into the state meet.
“If you would have told me we were in the position that we’d be in earlier in the season, I’d call you into question,” Collier said, noting some of his wrestlers just missed being seeded for the tournament.
“I think if catch the right matchups and we wrestle to the best of our ability, I think we could do pretty well,” Collier continued. “Will we place as a top 10 this year? I don’t know. That’s kind of hard to say, but I think we’ll still be in the top half of the team scorers this year.”
Godso said the Wildcats will bring 11 competitors to the meet.
“We’re bringing everybody,” he said. “Some of our kids who have been wrestling JV tournaments and placing well there, we’re bringing them also just because it’s an experience. At the state tournament, you never know what can happen. Some kids can really surprise you, and I’m kind of hoping for that this weekend.”
LIVE OAK (DIVISON I)
106 pounds: Adam Day
113 pounds: Evan Buckner
120 pounds: Blake Vellier
126 pounds: Rhett Hill
132 pounds: Kolton West (seventh seed)
138 pounds: Ryan Buckner
145 pounds: Nicholas Collier
152 pounds: Neil Muralles
160 pounds: Kevin West
170 pounds: Zach Chaney
182 pounds: Billy Edmonston (sixth seed)
195 pounds: Tyler Maher
220 pounds: Gage Kelly (fifth seed)
285 pounds: Mason Malarcher
SPRINGFIELD (DIVISION III)
182 pounds: Konnor Keel
WALKER (DIVISION I)
106 pounds: Colton Lanier
120 pounds: Kye Karcher (fourth seed)
132 pounds: Kaiden Arbour
138 pounds: Asa Rutherford
145 pounds: Toni Jarreau
152 pounds: Steven Jarreau
160 pounds: Hunter Frederick
182 pounds: Hunter Brooks
195 pounds: Austin Lockhart
220 pounds: Dawson Spearman
285 pounds: Gabe Milbern (fourth seed)
