Live Oak wrestling Brusly 8

Several Live Oak wrestlers placed at the Brusly 8 tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Collier

After a rough start losing to Catholic High last Wednesday 64-12, the Live Oak wrestling team bounced back with a solid showing at the Brusly 8.

Live Oak travels to take part in a dual meet at East Ascension with Destrehan on Wednesday.

