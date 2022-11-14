After a rough start losing to Catholic High last Wednesday 64-12, the Live Oak wrestling team bounced back with a solid showing at the Brusly 8.
Live Oak travels to take part in a dual meet at East Ascension with Destrehan on Wednesday.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 1:50 pm
The following Live Oak wrestlers placed at the Brusly 8:
Adam Day - second in the 106-poound weight class
Cameron Dodson - third in the 113-pound weight class (junior varsity girls)
Evan Buckner – third in the 113-pound weight class
Harley Brian -- first in the 126-pound weight class (junior varsity girls)
Kolton West -- first in the 138-pound weight class.
Ryan Buckner -- second in the 145-pound weight class.
Neil Muralles -- fourth in the 160-pound weight class
Billy Edmonston -- second in the 182-pound weight class
