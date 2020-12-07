The Live Oak wrestling team moved its record in duals to 6-3 this season, going 3-2 in the Catholic High Duals and 2-0 in the in the Central/Baton Rouge High/Live Oak Tri-Meet last week.
CATHOLIC DUALS
Catholic 53.0, Live Oak 30.0
113: Kyle Houser (Catholic) over Lathan Hirschey (LO) (Fall 1:42)
120: Ethan Winchester (Catholic), forfeit win
126: Mason Acosta (Catholic) over Hadyn Ritchey (LO) (Fall 4:26)
132: Landon Toups (Catholic) over Andrew Lusby (LO) (Fall 3:36)
138: Jordan Griffin (LO) over Kristopher Kleinpeter (Catholic) (Fall 4:53)
145: Peter Kelly (Catholic) over Harley Lee (LO) (TF 15-0 2:31)
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Gavin Schwartz (Catholic) (Fall 0:31)
160: Brayden DeWitt (LO), forfeit win
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Richard Carroll (Catholic) (Fall 3:57)
182: Lance Landry (Catholic) over Jayden Turner (LO) (Fall 0:48)
195: JT Roussel (Catholic) over Alex Abrams (LO) (Fall 0:55)
220: Nawab Singh (LO), forfeit win
285: Nicholas Migliacio (Catholic) over Gage Kelly (LO) (Fall 1:15)
106: Reece Knight (Catholic), forfeit win
Live Oak 54.0, Dutchtown 24.0
126: Hiram Blanchard (DUTC) over Rhett Hill (LO) (Fall 5:45)
132: Hadyn Ritchey (LO), forfeit win
138: Jordan Griffin (LO), forfeit win
145: Harley Lee (LO) over Braden Hebert (DUTC) (Fall 3:09)
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Graham Pontillas (DUTC) (Fall 0:24)
160: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Owen Dettman (DUTC) (Fall 0:41)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Michael Smith (DUTC) (Fall 3:03)
182: Nicholas Stelly (DUTC) over Jayden Turner (LO) (Fall 1:01)
195: Hayden Harms (DUTC) over Alex Abrams (LO) (Fall 0:40)
220: Nawab Singh (LO), forfeit win
285: Mason Malarcher (LO) over Max Bahman (DUTC) (Fall 1:17)
106: Double Forfeit
113: Lathan Hirschey (LO) over Champ Hutchinson (DUTC) (Fall 4:48)
120: Cole Mire (DUTC), forfeit win
Live Oak 42.0 East Ascension 27.0
120: Double Forfeit
126: Rhett Hill (LO) over Hayes Tillman (EA) (Dec 10-5)
132: Andrew Lusby (LO) over Briana Aravjo Batista (EA) (MD 12-2)
138: Jamarius Koshko (EA) over Jordan Griffin (LO) (Dec 9-7)
145: Anthony Krass (EA) over Harley Lee (LO) (Fall 2:26)
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Daven Calvaruso (EA) (Fall 0:48)
160: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Gabriel Bonin (EA) (Fall 0:26)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Malik Lewis (EA) (Fall 0:09)
182: Brennan Bennett (EA) over Jayden Turner (LO) (Fall 0:52)
195: Jacob Schexnaydre (EA) over Alex Abrams (LO) (Fall 0:42)
220: Nawab Singh (LO) over Nicholas Russell (EA) (Fall 1:15)
285: Mason Malarcher (LO) over Roncenay Gustave (EA) (Fall 1:44)
106: Davis Bourgeois (EA), forfeit win
113: Lathan Hirschey (LO) over Alyssa Quezaire (EA) (TF 24-8 5:25)
Jesuit 45.0, Live Oak 28.0
106: Double Forfeit
113: John-Michael Bourgeois (JES) over Lathan Hirschey (LO) (Fall 1:00)
120: Chase Haydel (JES), forfeit win
126: Anthony Rosevally (JES) over Rhett Hill (LO) (Fall 1:03)
132: Andrew Lusby (LO) over Nate Jackson (JES) (Fall 0:01)
138: Jordan Griffin (LO) over Luc Columb (JES) (MD 13-5)
145: Jackson Ballay (JES) over Harley Lee (LO) (Fall 0:01)
152: Luke Battaglia (JES) over Brayden DeWitt (LIOA) (Fall 1:58)
160: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Holden Desroche (JES) (Fall 1:18)
170: Ian Bohn (JES) over Logan Pertuis (LO) (Dec 11-8)
182: Parker Anderson (JES) over Jayden Turner (LO) (Fall 2:34)
195: Lawrence Hoffman (JES) over Alex Abrams (LO) (Fall 1:42)
220: Nawab Singh (LO), forfeit win
285: Mason Malarcher (LO), forfeit win
Live Oak (LO) 44.0, St. Amant (SA) 30.0
132: Andrew Lusby (LO) over Logan Anderson (SA) (TF 21-5 5:52)
138: Jordan Griffin (LO) over Gage Bryant (SA) (Fall 4:13)
145: Harley Lee (LO) over Jaden Shirley (SA) (Fall 1:54)
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Jaden Shirley (SA) (Fall 0:43)
160: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Jaden Snyder (SA) (Dec 7-4)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Nolan Gee (SA) (Dec 6-4)
182: Fred Garrison Jr. (SA) over Jayden Turner (LO) (Fall 0:15)
195: Corey Savoy (SA) over Alex Abrams (LO) (Fall 1:58)
220: Gage Kelly (LO), forfeit win
285: Nawab Singh (LO) over Eric Bautista (SA) (Dec 6-0)
106: Johnny Laris (SA), forfeit win
113: Lathan Hirschey (LO), forfeit win
120: Ty Didier (SA), forfeit win
126: Ephraim Craddock (SA) over Rhett Hill (LO) (Fall 2:35)
CENTRAL/BATON ROUGE HIGH/LIVE OAK TRI-MEET
Live Oak 64.0, Central 0
120: Double Forfeit 126: Rhett Hill (LO) over Cole Jeter (CHS) (Fall 0:33)
132: Andrew Lusby (LO), forfeit win
138: Jordan Griffin (LO) over Dallin Clark (CHS) (MD 16-5)
145: Harley Lee (LO) over Brennan Tarver (CHS) (Fall 2:39)
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Joseph Ivey (CHS) (Fall 0:50)
160: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Evan Kelley (CHS) (Fall 1:45)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Luke Landry (CHS) (Fall 1:43)
182: Jayden Turner (LO), forfeit win
195: Double Forfeit
220: Nawab Singh (LO) over Kasey Smith (CHS) (Fall 0:15)
285: Mason Malarcher (LO), forfeit win
106: Double Forfeit
113: Lathan Hirschey (LO), forfeit win
Live Oak 44.0, Baton Rouge High 24.0
106: Double Forfeit
113: Lathan Hirschey (LO) over Cooper Davis (BR) (Fall 2:44)
120: Double Forfeit
126: Xavier Parms (BR) over Rhett Hill (LO) (Fall 1:34)
132: Andrew Lusby (LO) over Berend Grandt (BR) (Fall 2:33)
138: Jordan Griffin (LO), forfeit win
145: Harley Lee (LO) over Jacoby Johnson (BR) (Dec 5-1)
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Donnie Middleton (BR) (TF 15-0 4:16)
160: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Zachary Nguyen (BR) (Fall 1:23)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Caesar Rodriguez (BR) (Fall 2:38)
182: Kade Moran (BR) over Jayden Turner (LO) (Fall 0:16)
195: Adam Landry (BR) over (LO) (For.)
220: Nawab Singh (LO) over Adam Zaban (BR) (Fall 0:16)
285: Eli Latilois (BR) over Mason Malarcher (LO) (Fall 5:45)
