The Live Oak wrestling team finished third at the St. Amant Invitational on Tuesday and defeated St. Michael the Archangel in a dual meet on Nov. 18.
East Ascension won Tuesday's meet with 144.5 points, followed by St. Amant (120.5) and Live Oak (94.5).
EAST ASCENSION TOURNAMENT
Team standings: 1. East Ascension 144.5. 2. St. Amant 120.5. 3. Live Oak 94.5. 4. St. Michael 74.5. 5. Dutchtown 47.0. 6. De La Salle 44.0. 7. New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy 26.0. 8. Summerfield 18.0. 9. (tie) Acadiana 16.0, Lafayette 16.0. 11. (tie) Central 11.0, Plaquemine 11.0.
LIVE OAK INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
126: Rhett Hill (Live Oak), 2nd place
Round 1 - Hill over Brandon Selman (St. Amant) (Dec 3-2)
Round 2 - Hill over Kameron Humphreys (Plaquemine) (TF 15-0 2:23)
Round 4 - Hill over Hiram Blanchard (Dutchtown) (Dec 10-7)
Round 5 - George Kim (St. Michael the Archangel) over Hill (Fall 1:35)
132: Andrew Lusby (Live Oak), 1st place
Semifinals - Lusby over Chase Bernard (Lafayette) (Fall 0:43)
1st Place Match - Lusby over Dorian Wilkinson (St. Michael the Archangel) (Fall 4:59)
138: Jordan Griffin (Live Oak), 3rd place
Quarterfinals - Griffin over Jensen Bergeron (Lafayette) (Dec 10-6)
Semifinals - Luke Lafleur (Acadiana) over Griffin (Dec 10-4)
Cons. Semis - Griffin over Dallin Clark (Central Br) (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match - Griffin over Jace Chenevert (St. Amant) (Fall 3:31)
145: Harley Lee (Live Oak), 4th place
Round 1 - Lee over Christian Martin (St. Michael the Archangel) (Fall 0:41)
Round 2 - Jamarius Koshko (East Ascension) over Lee (Fall 3:52)
Round 3 - Lee over Spencer Hughes (DeLaSalle) (SV-1 7-5)
Round 4 - Jaden Shirley (St. Amant) over Lee (Dec 7-3)
Round 5 - Lee over Davin Johnson (New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy) (For.)
160: Anthony Dodson (Live Oak), 2nd place
Semifinals - Dodson over Jaden Snyder (St. Amant) (Dec 11-7)
1st Place Match - Josiah Wakefield (East Ascension) over Dodson (Fall 3:13)
170: Logan Pertuis (Live Oak), 3rd place
Quarterfinals - Pertuis over Jacob Goodridge (St. Michael the Archangel) (Fall 4:52)
Semifinals - Nolan Gee (St. Amant) over Pertuis (Dec 5-4)
Consolation Semifinals - Pertuis over Ashton Dufrene (New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy) (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match - Pertuis over Giovanni Cusimano (DeLaSalle) (Fall 5:28)
220: Nawab Singh (Live Oak), 1st place
Round 2 - Singh over Nicholas Russell (East Ascension) (Fall 1:10)
Round 3 - Singh over Nicholas Fusilier (St. Amant) (Dec 5-2)
285: Mason Malarcher (Live Oak), 2nd place
Round 1 - Malarcher over Roncenay Gustave (East Ascension) (Fall 0:55)
Round 3 - Eric Bautista (St. Amant) over Malarcher (Fall 0:29)
Live Oak (LIOA) 48.0 St. Michael the Archangel (SMTA) 23.0
106: Double Forfeit
113: Double Forfeit
120: Carlos Suadi (SMTA) over (LO) (For.)
126: George Kim (SMTA) over Hadyn Ritchey (LO) (Fall 0:35)
132: Dorian Wilkinson (SMTA) over Rhett Hill (LO) (Fall 1:08)
138: Andrew Lusby (LO) over (SMTA) (For.)
145: Harley Lee (LO) over Hector Barraza (SMTA) (Fall 3:05)
152: Jordan Griffin (LO) over (SMTA) (For.)
160: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Mason Dolan (SMTA) (Fall 0:37)
170: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Jacob Goodridge (SMTA) (Fall 1:01)
182: Shad Sheffie (SMTA) over Logan Pertuis (LO) (TF 17-0 0:00)
195: Alex Abrams (LO) over (SMTA) (For.)
220: Nawab Singh (LO) over (SMTA) (For.)
285: Mason Malarcher (LO) over (SMTA) (For.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.