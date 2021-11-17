Live Oak wrestlers Andrew Lusby and Rayden Ingram won their weight classes to pace the Eagles at the Brusly 8 tournament last weekend.
Lusby moved to 10-0 in winning the 145-pound division, while Ingram's win at 152 pounds moved his record to 6-0 after he defeated all of his opponents in the first round by pin.
At 113 pounds, Live Oak's Lathan Hirschey finished second to move to 7-2 on the year, while freshman Hayden Tarver was third at 120 pounds, moving to 4-5.
Freshman Kolten West took fourth at 126 pounds to even his record at 5-5, while was fourth at 132 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.