Live Oak wrestling coach Chris Collier said his team was finding a groove heading into the state tournament, and he was right.
The Eagles’ Rayden Ingram capped an undefeated season by winning the Division I state championship at 145 pounds, while teammates Andrew Lusby and Lathan Hirschey also posted podium finishes as Live Oak finished 10th in the team standings during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s state tournament held Friday and Saturday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
“I think we wrestled a great state tournament,” Collier said after the Eagles scored 109.5 points. “We had a lot of guys who were peaking at the end of the season like we normally want to with any sport, especially the three seniors that made it in.”
Additionally, Walker finished 25th in the team standings with 28.5 points, paced by a sixth-place finish from Kye Karcher at 113 pounds.
“We’re definitely trending in the right direction,” Walker coach Chris Godso said, noting Karcher is the program’s first Division I wrestler to place at the state tournament. “Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s all a process, and it’s just getting everybody to buy in and trust that process.”
One of Ingram’s goals coming into the state meet was to keep his matches short, and he did that, winning his first two matches of the tournament over McKinsey Shilling of Dutchtown by fall in 38 seconds, and Dylon Moore of John Ehret in 47 seconds.
Ingram said his quarterfinal win over Gunner Guidry of Holy Cross by pinfall in 4:17 was his biggest challenge.
“That was my toughest match the whole weekend,” he said.
Ingram got a technical fall over Avery Porche of Comeaux in the semifinals and defeated Kent Burandt of Brother Martin for the championship by pinfall in 57 seconds.
“I got a really good pep talk right before that match from Coach Ben Christonis, and I went out there knowing I was going to win. Like I said, “I’ve got to pin him as fast as possible. I did not want that match to go past the first period.”
Said Collier of Ingram, who became the first Live Oak wrestler to win a Division I state title and the first to go undefeated in a season.
“I have not seen a kid wrestle with confidence like that,” Collier said.
Ingram joins his brothers, Anthony and Camdyn, who won state championships for the Eagles in Division II.
“It’s hard work,” Ingram said of his season. “I put in some work this year, and I knew I had to get it. I knew I was going to win when I stepped on the mat, every match. Everything went my way this whole season, exactly how I wanted it to go.”
“I finally got mine.”
Meanwhile, Lusby finished second at 138 pounds for the Eagles, losing to three-time defending state champion Jacob Hauser of St. Paul’s by decision (10-5) in the championship match.
“I had something to prove,” Lusby said. “I came in as the sixth seed. I had only lost to four people all year before this tournament, and all of those people were in my path. I beat two of them, which felt really good.”
“With the seeding, I was expected to be the lowest on the podium, and I made it all the way to the finals, and I’m very proud and very happy with the results,” Lusby continued.
Lusby’s quarterfinal win came over Luke Lafleur of Acadiana, who defeated Lusby earlier this season at the Louisiana Classic. His semifinal victory came over David Viers of Parkway, who defeated him 6-5 at the Louisiana Classic.
Collier said Lusby trailed Viers 6-0 at one point.
“He hit him with a hip throw and put him to his back and stuck him and got the upset there to make it to the finals,” Collier said. “He’s wrestled the tournament of his life.”
Lusby got a pinfall win over Viers at the state tournament.
“What was different was, it was my last tournament ever,” Lusby said. “This was my last time competing, and I wanted to be a state finalist. That was my main goal, and a shake-up in the seedings put me in the perfect path to achieve that goal. Not fully what I wanted, but I’m still very happy with the results.”
Lusby said he knew what to expect from Hauser after losing to him earlier in the season.
“I knew I had to be better, so I watched a lot of film and I knew what was coming,” Lusby said. “I dodged some stuff, but in the end, he still prevailed. It was a good fight, nonetheless.”
“He couldn’t have wrestled any better,” Collier said of Lusby. “He went in with a plan, executed that plan, just a couple of times didn’t come out on top.”
Hirschey scored a pinfall win Logan Olsen of Airline to take third place at 113 pounds. He bounced back after losing to Bodi Harris of Jesuit by decision (19-14) in the semifinals.
“I feel pretty good,” Hirschey said. “There’s not much else I could have done about the Bodi Harris match. It was a really good match, and I’ll give it to him. He did wrestle good. Other than that, I think I did really good.”
Hirschey summed up his Live Oak career.
“I started off freshman year 86 pounds and 106 not knowing much about wrestling, and to go from that to third-place senior year at 106, the same weight class … I feel pretty good.”
Karcher, who came into the state tournament as the eighth seed, lost to top-seeded Richie Clementi, who ended the season undefeated while winning the state title.
He knocked off No. 5 seed Christopher Strong of Parkway 7-2 before losing to Kael Reaux of Southside (9-6) in the consolation semis and Jesse Maneckshaw of East Ascension (14-7) in the fifth-place match.
“For him to come in and place as a freshman, especially with our program, I’m very proud of him,” Godso said of Karcher.
At 285, Walker’s Gabe Milbern came into the tournament unseeded but scored seven points for the team while just missing on placing. Freshman Braden Paetz also scored seven points for the Wildcats at 195 pounds.
Godso is looking for the program to make strides in the upcoming USA Wrestling and freestyle and Greco roman seasons, with Karcher, Milbern and Paetz pacing the team.
“There’s a couple of kids that I think didn’t do so well this weekend that are going to start to make some moves for us next season after they get a USA season under their belt and they get the experience and we start hitting the weight room and watching film and just buying into the process,” Godso said.
LIVE OAK STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS
From trackwrestling.com
106 pounds: Lathan Hirschey (42-8) placed 3rd and scored 23.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 42-8 received a bye
• Champ. Round 2 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 42-8 won by fall over Devin Nicholson (Walker) 6-7 (Fall 0:48)
• Quarterfinal - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 42-8 won by fall over Colton Owens (Destrehan) 28-7 (Fall 3:59)
• Semifinal - Bodi Harris (Jesuit) 4-1 won by decision over Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 42-8 (Dec 19-14)
• Cons. Semi - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 42-8 won by tech fall over Aiden Krass (East Ascension) 37-22 (TF-1.5 3:47 (15-0))
• 3rd Place Match - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 42-8 won by fall over Logan Olsen (Airline) 33-14 (Fall 1:36)
120 pounds: Kolton West (20-15) place is unknown and scored 6.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Elsensohn (Brother Martin) 50-3 won by tech fall over Kolton West (Live Oak) 20-15 (TF-1.5 5:13 (16-1))
• Cons. Round 1 - Kolton West (Live Oak) 20-15 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Kolton West (Live Oak) 20-15 won by fall over Jermarcus Thomas (Destrehan) 3-12 (Fall 4:29)
• Cons. Round 3 - Kolton West (Live Oak) 20-15 won by tech fall over Robert Sullivan (Mandeville) 4-9 (TF-1.5 3:57 (16-1))
• Cons. Round 4 - Chase Haydel (Jesuit) 2-2 won by fall over Kolton West (Live Oak) 20-15 (Fall 0:26)
126 pounds: Rhett Hill (14-17) scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 14-17 won by major decision over Enrique Rodriguez (Grace King) 13-9 (MD 9-1)
• Champ. Round 2 - Lucas Maneckshaw (East Ascension) 54-13 won by fall over Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 14-17 (Fall 1:04)
• Cons. Round 2 - Ephraim Craddock (St. Amant) 34-12 won by fall over Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 14-17 (Fall 1:49)
132 pounds: Ryan Buckner (11-17) scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 11-17 received a bye
• Champ. Round 2 - Berend Grandt (Baton Rouge) 17-14 won by fall over Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 11-17 (Fall 4:27)
• Cons. Round 2 - Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 11-17 won by fall over Cole Jeter (Central BR) 8-16 (Fall 2:04)
• Cons. Round 3 - Cole Gros (Dutchtown) 34-9 won by major decision over Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 11-17 (MD 16-5)
138 pounds: Andrew Lusby (46-6) placed 2nd and scored 26.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 46-6 won by fall over Brody Dyson (Terrebonne) 6-21 (Fall 1:03)
• Champ. Round 2 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 46-6 won by fall over Leeland Webb (Chalmette) 28-14 (Fall 3:57)
• Quarterfinal - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 46-6 won by decision over Luke Lafleur (Acadiana) 9-4 (Dec 6-4)
• Semifinal - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 46-6 won by fall over David Viers (Parkway) 44-6 (Fall 4:38)
• 1st Place Match - Jacob Houser (St. Pauls) 39-0 won by decision over Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 46-6 (Dec 10-5)
145 pounds: Rayden Ingram (36-0) placed 1st and scored 33.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 36-0 won by fall over McKinsey Shilling (Dutchtown) 6-29 (Fall 0:38)
• Champ. Round 2 - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 36-0 won by fall over Dylon Moore (John Ehret) 2-10 (Fall 0:47)
• Quarterfinal - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 36-0 won by fall over Gunner Guidry (Holy Cross) 26-16 (Fall 4:17)
• Semifinal - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 36-0 won by tech fall over Avery Porche (Comeaux) 36-7 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-0))
• 1st Place Match - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 36-0 won by fall over Kent Burandt (Brother Martin) 40-9 (Fall 0:57)
152 pounds: Brayden DeWitt (19-16) scored 5.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Brayden DeWitt (Live Oak) 19-16 won by fall over Leyton Breaux (Hahnville) 10-15 (Fall 3:39)
• Champ. Round 2 - Foster Shank (Dutchtown) 31-13 won by fall over Brayden DeWitt (Live Oak) 19-16 (Fall 3:42)
• Cons. Round 2 - Brayden DeWitt (Live Oak) 19-16 won by decision over Matthew Aucoin (Sam Houston Hs) 20-18 (Dec 10-4)
• Cons. Round 3 - Chase Rose (Zachary) 22-10 won by fall over Brayden DeWitt (Live Oak) 19-16 (Fall 5:00)
160 pounds: Tyler Graves (6-8) scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Graves (Live Oak) 6-8 received a bye
• Champ. Round 2 - Santos Ramos (East Ascension) 52-2 won by fall over Tyler Graves (Live Oak) 6-8 (Fall 1:19)
• Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Graves (Live Oak) 6-8 won by fall over Eric Lambousy (Comeaux) 16-18 (Fall 4:34)
• Cons. Round 3 - Jacoby Johnson (Baton Rouge) 30-14 won by decision over Tyler Graves (Live Oak) 6-8 (Dec 8-2)
170 pounds: Zach Chaney (13-17) scored 4.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Rocco Horvath (Brother Martin) 50-1 won by fall over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 13-17 (Fall 1:21)
• Cons. Round 1 - Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 13-17 won by fall over Zack Hanley (Walker) 0-12 (Fall 0:42)
• Cons. Round 2 - Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 13-17 won by decision over Christian Dutsch (Covington) 17-20 (Dec 7-0)
• Cons. Round 3 - Loukas Naquin (Terrebonne) 26-8 won by fall over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 13-17 (Fall 2:15)
182 pounds: Tyler Maher (7-13)
• Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 7-13 received a bye () (Bye)
• Champ. Round 2 - Kaiden Keller (Dutchtown) 24-8 won by fall over Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 7-13 (Fall 2:21)
• Cons. Round 2 - John Lambousy (Comeaux) 22-11 won by fall over Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 7-13 (Fall 4:31)
195 pounds: Tray Broussard (13-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Nicholas Migliacio (Catholic, BR) 36-10 won by fall over Tray Broussard (Live Oak) 13-22 (Fall 0:38)
• Cons. Round 1 - Tray Broussard (Live Oak) 13-22 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Schafer (Destrehan) 16-9 won by fall over Tray Broussard (Live Oak) 13-22 (Fall 0:31)
220 pounds: Gage Kelly (13-6) scored 2.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 13-6 received a bye
• Champ. Round 2 - Ian Lyons (St. Pauls) 31-5 won by fall over Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 13-6 (Fall 0:49)
• Cons. Round 2 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 13-6 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 3 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 13-6 won by decision over ellis Hughes (John Ehret) 13-8 (Dec 10-7)
• Cons. Round 4 - Jermiane Vessell (Catholic, BR) 20-14 won by fall over Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 13-6 (Fall 2:23)
285 pounds: Logan Knapp (3-4)
• Champ. Round 1 - Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
• Champ. Round 2 - John Sheridan (Holy Cross) 10-10 won by fall over Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-4 (Fall 0:38)
• Cons. Round 2 - Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 3 - Gabe Millbern (Walker) 13-14 won by fall over Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-4 (Fall 0:39)
WALKER RESULTS
106 pounds: Devin Nicholson (6-7)
• Champ. Round 1 - Devin Nicholson (Walker) 6-7 received a bye () (Bye)
• Champ. Round 2 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 42-8 won by fall over Devin Nicholson (Walker) 6-7 (Fall 0:48)
• Cons. Round 2 - Gavyn Meadows (Zachary) 12-13 won by major decision over Devin Nicholson (Walker) 6-7 (MD 14-3)
113 pounds: Kye Karcher (30-10) placed 6th and scored 14.5 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 30-10 won by fall over Osman Parra (Lafayette) 6-14 (Fall 1:45)
• Champ. Round 2 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 30-10 won by tech fall over Cayden Richard (Acadiana) 16-20 (TF-1.5 5:07 (16-0))
• Quarterfinal - Richie Clementi (Brother Martin) 40-0 won by fall over Kye Karcher (Walker) 30-10 (Fall 1:13)
• Cons. Round 4 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 30-10 won by fall over Cole Comeuax (St. Amant) 27-16 (Fall 0:54)
• Cons. Round 5 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 30-10 won by decision over Christopher Strong (Parkway) 35-9 (Dec 7-2)
• Cons. Semi - Kael Reaux (Southside) 36-14 won by decision over Kye Karcher (Walker) 30-10 (Dec 9-6)
• 5th Place Match - Jesse Maneckshaw (East Ascension) 53-20 won by decision over Kye Karcher (Walker) 30-10 (Dec 14-7)
132 pounds: Asa Rutherford (2-12)
• Champ. Round 1 - Berend Grandt (Baton Rouge) 17-14 won by fall over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 2-12 (Fall 1:31)
• Cons. Round 1 - Asa Rutherford (Walker) 2-12 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Gavin Lejeune (Acadiana) 14-14 won by fall over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 2-12 (Fall 1:53)
138 pounds: Steven Jarreau (2-10)
• Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Houser (St. Pauls) 39-0 won by fall over Steven Jarreau (Walker) 2-10 (Fall 0:34)
• Cons. Round 1 - Steven Jarreau (Walker) 2-10 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Shawn Townsend (Dutchtown) 12-27 won by fall over Steven Jarreau (Walker) 2-10 (Fall 0:41)
145 pounds: Toni Jarreau (1-4)
• Champ. Round 1 - Kent Burandt (Brother Martin) 40-9 won by fall over Toni Jarreau (Walker) 1-4 (Fall 0:12)
• Cons. Round 1 - Toni Jarreau (Walker) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Dylon Moore (John Ehret) 2-10 won by fall over Toni Jarreau (Walker) 1-4 (Fall 2:05)
160 pounds: Draven Dixon (5-14)
• Champ. Round 1 - Santos Ramos (East Ascension) 52-2 won by fall over Draven Dixon (Walker) 5-14 (Fall 1:05)
• Cons. Round 1 - Draven Dixon (Walker) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Jayden Boyle (Hahnville) 12-16 won by fall over Draven Dixon (Walker) 5-14 (Fall 0:47)
170 pounds: Zack Hanley (0-12)
• Champ. Round 1 - Jacobi Clement (East Ascension) 34-16 won by fall over Zack Hanley (Walker) 0-12 (Fall 0:29)
• Cons. Round 1 - Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 13-17 won by fall over Zack Hanley (Walker) 0-12 (Fall 0:42)
195 pounds: Braden Paetz (9-10) scored 7.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Tristen Kimball (Terrebonne) 25-13 won by fall over Braden Paetz (Walker) 9-10 (Fall 2:31)
• Cons. Round 1 - Braden Paetz (Walker) 9-10 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 2 - Braden Paetz (Walker) 9-10 won by fall over Braylon Crayton (Hahnville) 9-19 (Fall 4:26)
• Cons. Round 3 - Braden Paetz (Walker) 9-10 won by fall over William Goff (Southside) 2-5 (Fall 4:43)
• Cons. Round 4 - Aram Albach (Chalmette) 30-10 won by fall over Braden Paetz (Walker) 9-10 (Fall 0:38)
285 pounds: Gabe Millbern (13-14) scored 7.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Millbern (Walker) 13-14 received a bye
• Champ. Round 2 - Donovan Kimble (Destrehan) 27-9 won by fall over Gabe Millbern (Walker) 13-14 (Fall 0:30)
• Cons. Round 2 - Gabe Millbern (Walker) 13-14 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Round 3 - Gabe Millbern (Walker) 13-14 won by fall over Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-4 (Fall 0:39)
• Cons. Round 4 - Gabe Millbern (Walker) 13-14 won by fall over Evan Huling (Brother Martin) 33-14 (Fall 3:20)
• Cons. Round 5 - Bryant Breksa (Chalmette) 28-6 won by fall over Gabe Millbern (Walker) 13-14 (Fall 1:41)
