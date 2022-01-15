LIVE OAK
106 pounds
Lathan Hirschey (34-7) placed fourth and scored 22 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 34-7 won by fall over Dylan Duvernay (DeLaSalle) 32-10 (Fall 0:54)
Champ. Round 2 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 34-7 won by fall over Kentrell Plain (Zachary) 1-2 (Fall 2:22)
Quarterfinal - Bodi Harris (Jesuit) 29-7 won by fall over Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 34-7 (Fall 5:27)
Cons. Round 4 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 34-7 won by fall over Matthew Sanders (Catholic Br) 16-23 (Fall 2:04)
Cons. Round 5 - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 34-7 won by decision over Dominick Durham (Holy Cross) 12-5 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Semi - Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 34-7 won by fall over Brennan Romero (Teurlings Catholic) 28-7 (Fall 2:15)
3rd Place Match - Bodi Harris (Jesuit) 29-7 won by fall over Lathan Hirschey (Live Oak) 34-7 (Fall 3:58)
113 pounds
Hayden Tarver (9-20) scored 7 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Tarver (Live Oak) 9-20 won by fall over Noah Nichels (John Curtis Christian School) 0-2 (Fall 1:22)
Champ. Round 2 - Ashton Sonnier (Teurlings Catholic) 23-3 won by fall over Hayden Tarver (Live Oak) 9-20 (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Round 2 - Hayden Tarver (Live Oak) 9-20 won by fall over Thailyr Mixon (Broadmoor) 3-6 (Fall 2:35)
Cons. Round 3 - Colin Dalton (Archbishop Hannan) 16-11 won by fall over Hayden Tarver (Live Oak) 9-20 (Fall 2:43)
120 pounds
Kolton West (14-11) scored 4 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolton West (Live Oak) 14-11 won by fall over Noah Tardiff (John Curtis Christian School) 1-9 (Fall 0:28)
Champ. Round 2 - Jacob Elsensohn (Brother Martin) 41-2 won by fall over Kolton West (Live Oak) 14-11 (Fall 4:16)
Cons. Round 2 - Sedaka Robin (Southside) 17-20 won by tech fall over Kolton West (Live Oak) 14-11 (TF-1.5 3:16 (15-0))
132 pounds
Ryan Buckner (7-11)
Champ. Round 1 - Mohammed Gaber (Chalmette) 31-10 won by fall over Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 7-11 (Fall 3:13)
Cons. Round 1 - Waylon Carter (Airline) 6-23 won by fall over Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 7-11 (Fall 0:57)
138 pounds
Andrew Lusby (38-5) scored 11 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 38-5 won by fall over Clarence Pesnell (Chalmette) 3-3 (Fall 4:56)
Champ. Round 2 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 38-5 won by fall over Mekhi Keith (New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy) 13-13 (Fall 1:18)
Quarterfinal - Luke Lafleur (Acadiana) 4-2 won by fall over Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 38-5 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 4 - Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 38-5 won by fall over Cameron Gandolfi (Archbishop Rummel) 27-14 (Fall 1:56)
Cons. Round 5 - David Viers (Parkway) 32-2 won by decision over Andrew Lusby (Live Oak) 38-5 (Dec 6-5)
145 pounds
Rayden Ingram (27-0) placed first and scored 32 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 27-0 won by fall over Peyton Miller (Sam Houston) 22-11 (Fall 0:16)
Champ. Round 2 - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 27-0 won by fall over Jeremy Paulus (St. Amant) 16-17 (Fall 0:59)
Quarterfinal - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 27-0 won by fall over Elijah Gilmore (Catholic Br) 24-13 (Fall 2:16)
Semifinal - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 27-0 won by fall over Ethan Viator (St. Pauls) 23-4 (Fall 0:48)
1st Place Match - Rayden Ingram (Live Oak) 27-0 won by decision over Zaren Anderson (Rockwall Heath) 36-2 (Dec 7-2)
152 pounds
Brayden DeWitt (13-10)
Champ. Round 1 - Arthur Schott (Jesuit) 11-8 won by fall over Brayden DeWitt (Live Oak) 13-10 (Fall 3:03)
Cons. Round 1 - Todd Ritter (Archbishop Shaw) 35-2 won by fall over Brayden DeWitt (Live Oak) 13-10 (Fall 2:00)
160 pounds
Tyler Graves (2-4)
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Mire (Jesuit) 6-5 won by fall over Tyler Graves (Live Oak) 2-4 (Fall 3:30)
Cons. Round 1 - Alejandro Canas (Lakeshore) 29-15 won by fall over Tyler Graves (Live Oak) 2-4 (Fall 2:14)
170 pounds
Zach Chaney (5-12) scored 4 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 5-12 won by fall over Payton Delaune (New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy) 5-17 (Fall 3:09)
Champ. Round 2 - Richard Carroll (Catholic Br) 26-7 won by fall over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 5-12 (Fall 0:37)
Cons. Round 2 - Kwamme Thompson (Chalmette) 8-10 won in sudden victory - 1 over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 5-12 (SV-1 8-6)
182 pounds
Kevin West (13-18) scored 2 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kevin West (Live Oak) 13-18 won by decision over Ryan Monier (Archbishop Hannan) 10-10 (Dec 10-5)
Champ. Round 2 - Jason Krail (DeLaSalle) 32-12 won by fall over Kevin West (Live Oak) 13-18 (Fall 0:53)
Cons. Round 2 - Vincent Bourgeois (Holy Cross) 7-6 won by fall over Kevin West (Live Oak) 13-18 (Fall 2:37)
195 pounds
Tray Broussard (12-17)
Champ. Round 1 - Wade Rist (Archbishop Hannan) 24-8 won by fall over Tray Broussard (Live Oak) 12-17 (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Round 1 - Tray Broussard (Live Oak) 12-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Nigel Whitehead (Archbishop Shaw) 21-3 won by fall over Tray Broussard (Live Oak) 12-17 (Fall 2:18)
220 pounds
Gage Kelly (8-2) scored 10 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 8-2 won by fall over Joshua Milton (John Curtis Christian School) 17-9 (Fall 0:48)
Champ. Round 2 - Dennis Dougherty (Jesuit) 9-1 won by fall over Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 8-2 (Fall 0:52)
Cons. Round 2 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 8-2 won by injury default over Connor Booty (Central Br) 0-2 (Inj. 0:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 8-2 won by fall over Joel Marchand (Archbishop Hannan) 17-6 (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Round 4 - Kristofer Mesloh (Parkway) 19-3 won by fall over Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 8-2 (Fall 2:29)
285 pounds
Logan Knapp (3-2) scored 3 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Derek Vuong (Baton Rouge) 19-6 won by fall over Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-2 (Fall 1:55)
Cons. Round 1 - Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-2 won by fall over Brennan Lewis (Dutchtown) 6-10 (Fall 4:39)
Cons. Round 2 - Davell Dixon (Archbishop Rummel) 9-5 won by fall over Logan Knapp (Live Oak) 3-2 (Fall 3:20)
WALKER
106 pounds
Devin Nicholson (3-4)
Champ. Round 1 - Landon Martin (Dutchtown) 25-12 won by fall over Devin Nicholson (Walker) 3-4 (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Round 1 - D`monte Luke (New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy) 4-4 won by fall over Devin Nicholson (Walker) 3-4 (Fall 0:02)
113 pounds
Kye Karcher (23-6) scored 9.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-6 won by fall over Kayleese Halbrook (Pearl River) 5-17 (Fall 0:57)
Champ. Round 2 - Grant Grizzaffi (Catholic Br) 23-8 won by major decision over Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-6 (MD 10-1)
Cons. Round 2 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-6 won by tech fall over Gehrig Sanders (Dutchtown) 12-18 (TF-1.5 4:55 (16-0))
Cons. Round 3 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-6 won by fall over Caden Lindahl (Central Br) 2-2 (Fall 2:05)
Cons. Round 4 - Kael Reaux (Southside) 23-9 won by major decision over Kye Karcher (Walker) 23-6 (MD 18-10)
126 pounds
Keaton Tidwell (1-2) scored 4 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Tidwell (Walker) 1-2 won by fall over Joseph Bores (Airline) 6-23 (Fall 0:58)
Champ. Round 2 - Cole Curry (Archbishop Rummel) 16-11 won by fall over Keaton Tidwell (Walker) 1-2 (Fall 3:01)
Cons. Round 2 - Shane Barbarin (DeLaSalle) 28-20 won by fall over Keaton Tidwell (Walker) 1-2 (Fall 1:22)
132 pounds
Asa Rutherford (0-8)
Champ. Round 1 - Jamarques Bland (Sulphur) 13-5 won by fall over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 0-8 (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Round 1 - Trent Hudson (Sam Houston) 16-23 won by fall over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 0-8 (Fall 2:44)
160 pounds
Draven Dixon (3-11)
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Hanson (North Desoto) 26-7 won by fall over Draven Dixon (Walker) 3-11 (Fall 0:41)
Cons. Round 1 - Bradley Anderson (St. Amant) 12-15 won by fall over Draven Dixon (Walker) 3-11 (Fall 1:38)
170 pounds
Zack Hanley (0-10)
Champ. Round 1 - Patrick Matthews (Jesuit) 12-6 won by fall over Zack Hanley (Walker) 0-10 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 1 - Anthony Denova (Brusly) 18-12 won by fall over Zack Hanley (Walker) 0-10 (Fall 3:58)
195 pounds
Braden Paetz (4-7)
Champ. Round 1 - Caden Robison (North Desoto) 17-11 won by fall over Braden Paetz (Walker) 4-7 (Fall 0:28)
Cons. Round 1 - Eljen Bell (Woodlawn BR) 1-2 won by fall over Braden Paetz (Walker) 4-7 (Fall 0:54)
285 pounds
Gabe Millbern (9-11) scored 4 points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Millbern (Walker) 9-11 won by fall over Cale Buhler (Episcopal) 0-2 (Fall 1:31)
Champ. Round 2 - Anphrony Guillory (Basile) 24-3 won by fall over Gabe Millbern (Walker) 9-11 (Fall 0:33)
Cons. Round 2 - Kole Hayes (Teurlings Catholic) 15-7 won by fall over Gabe Millbern (Walker) 9-11 (Fall 0:52)
