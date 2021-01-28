Walker wrestling coach Chris Godso put the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s decision to end the regular season into perspective.
“State is the culmination of all your hard work,” Godso said. “It stinks that you can’t go to tournaments and participate and get mat time, but at the same time, there’s only one tournament that matters at the end of the day, and that’s the state tournament. That’s what everybody looks forward to.”
On Tuesday, the LHSAA sent a memo to member schools informing them of a moratorium on the remainder of the season. The goal of the action is to ensure the state championship meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 26-27 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, will not be impacted by “due to potential COVID exposure and those accompanying rolling quarantines,” the release states.
Live Oak Chris Collier said he learned of the decision while at practice Tuesday and referenced the recent COVID outbreak in connection with the Louisiana Classic event, which was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 15-16. The Department of Health received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.
“For me, I’m kind of disappointed that some of my younger kids who didn’t get the opportunity to really finish the season on a tournament can’t go, but if it gives us the chance to finish our season, we need that chance to finish for a state tournament,” Collier said, noting Live Oak had some JV meets left on its schedule. “The biggest loss for us around here is we have the City Tournament. It’s got a lot of history to it, and it’s a big matter of pride here in the area. To be a city champ in the Baton Rouge area is a pretty big deal, and I really hate to see the loss of that, but there’s not much we can do about it. If we get the chance to finish the state tournament, that’s kind of the big thing.”
Teams are able to continue practicing leading up to the state tournament, and Collier and Godso are taking different approaches to using that time.
“If anything, we’re actually going a little harder at practice because we’ll be able to nurse those injuries a little more since we won’t be competing in tournaments, so we’re actually turning it up a little bit,” Godso said.
“We’re just going to keep on practicing and trying to keep on getting better,” Godso continued. “While it’s unfortunate, I would rather shut the regular season down (and) make sure the kids have a state tournament to work toward.”
One of the issues for Collier is keeping his team motivated over the next few weeks without meet competition.
“You’ve just got to try and figure out a way to kind of keep them going, keep them focused, because not only do we have to battle with … not just beating up on each other, but at the same time, we’re that unique sport where you’ve got to practice weight management too,” Collier said.
Collier said he plans on giving his team the rest of this week off then meet with his coaching staff to formulate a practice plan.
“We’re going to kind of come up with a few alternative ideas to kind of keep things fresh in the room and to kind of try and break the monotony of practicing every single day,” he said.
Collier also spoke about the handling of the Louisiana Classic, which he said was attended by seven Live Oak athletes. Collier said those athletes were able to return from quarantine earlier this week.
He said the Louisiana Classic, the Ken Cole meet and the state meet are the largest meets in the state each year, with 40 to 45 normally attending the Louisiana Classic. Collier said 30 teams attended the Louisiana Classic this season, with over 400 wrestlers competing.
“Coach (Tommy) Prochaska over at Catholic really took a lot of precautions, did a lot of the right things, ran the tournament the right way, just like a lot of the other tournaments have been run the right way this year with everything we already do and then added on to that,” he said.
For Godso, who is in his first season at Walker, the suspension of the season halted growth for a program which is gaining its footing with a roster of over 13 athletes, including one senior and mostly freshmen.
Walker didn’t participate in the Louisiana Classics and has only a handful of meets under its belt because of athletes missing time due to of COVID tracing.
Godso pointed out some of his athletes will be able to continue wrestling after the state championships thanks to club programs. Athletes who are on high school teams are normally allowed to compete on club teams during the season, but the memo indicated there is also a moratorium on that.
“Students that are allowed/choose to wrestle independently from their high school during this time will forfeit their opportunity to participate in the LHSAA state tournament,” the memo states.
