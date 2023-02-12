All things considered, Live Oak wrestling coach Chris Collier and Walker counterpart Chris Godso couldn’t complain about their teams’ showings at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s State Wrestling Tournament over the weekend in Bossier City.
Live Oak finished 13th in the Division I team standings with 76.5 points, highlighted by a runner-up finish by Gage Kelly in the 225-pound class.
“Early on, we had some guys catch some very tough draws,” Collier said. “I think two of our wrestlers drew the No. 1 seed, and we had a couple of seeded wrestlers right of the bat, so a couple of guys got knocked into consolation, but for the most part, they did a good job of winning some matches in the wrestle backs.”
Walker finished 20th in Division I with 44.5 points, bolstered by the efforts of Kye Karcher and Gabe Milbern.
“We kind of did how I expected us to do,” Godso said. “We put two guys in the semifinals -- Karcher and Milbern. They both wrestled the No. 1 seeds in those semifinals, but both of those guys ended up winning the state championship that we lost to. While it was disappointing to lose to them, both of them went on to win a state title, so I can’t be too upset about our guys losing to them.”
Live Oak’s Kelly, who came into the tournament as the fifth seed at 220 pounds, defeated fourth-seeded Blair Rousseau of Catholic in the quarterfinals.
“We were 1-2 against him in the season, but thought we matched up well against him, and he came through on the winning end, caught the kid and pinned him,” Collier said.
Kelly picked up a sudden victory over top-seeded Eli Latiolis of Baton Rouge High in the semifinals.
“All season long, we were 0-2, and he turned around and beat him in overtime,” Collier said of the semifinal win. “It was an exciting match. It was a very exciting match. We’re real proud of him.”
In the final, Sulphur’s Blayden Laidlaw got a win by fall over Kelly.
“The Laidlaw kid from Sulphur is probably, in my opinion, the best all-around wrestler in that 220-pound bracket, and Gage probably wrestled the match of a lifetime and tried a high-risk, high-reward move, and unfortunately came up on the losing end of that,” Collier said. “Up until that point, he wrestled a great match in the finals.”
Live Oak’s Kolton West lost to Holy Cross’ Nicholas Sauerwin by fall in the consolation bracket in the 132-pound division. West was seeded seventh coming into the state tournament.
“He had a very tough bracket at 132 pounds,” Collier said. “He wrestled exactly to where he should have. He finished in what they call the blood round … That’s round right before the placing matches, and he just came up a little short this year.”
Billy Edmonston, who was seeded sixth at 182 pounds for the Eagles, finished fifth with a win by fall over Benton’s Luke Campbell.
“He did a great job of getting to where he was supposed to,” Collier said. “He had a tough match against the three seed (Jackson Peak of St. Paul’s in the quarterfinals) and came out on the losing end. He wrestled all the way through the wrestle-backs into the consolation semis and wrestled a tough kid from Holy Cross (Brandon Gainey, who got a win by fall). He didn’t get to finish that one, but he was bound and determined to finish the season on a win. He finished fifth, so I was real proud of him.”
Walker’s Karcher finished fifth at 120 pounds in Division I, scoring a win by fall over Jose Rincon of Jesuit after Landon Reaux of Southside picked up a win by fall over Karcher in the semifinals.
“Last year, Kye placed sixth, and we were pretty disappointed, so to win that fifth-place match this year, while it wasn’t what we wanted, it was definitely a springboard going into next year,” Godso said.
Jesuit’s Spencer Langosa defeated Milbern in the semifinals at 285 pounds, but Milbern sustained an arm injury in the match and was forced to medically forfeit in the consolation semifinals and fifth-place matches.
“Me and him talked about it,” Godso said of Milbern’s injury. “We could have tried to tough it out, but he’s only a junior, and there was no reason to further the injury by trying to push through it. I have no doubt in my mind that he would have taken third place if he would have continued because we beat the kid who placed third, the kid who placed fourth, and the kid who placed fifth … multiple times this year.”
“He placed sixth, and his goal going into this season was to place,” Godso said of Milbern. “While it is frustrating, I’m happy that he still placed.”
Springfield’s Konnor Keel, who practices with the Walker team, finished fifth in Division III at 182 pounds, defeating Hannan’s Ryan Monier by fall. Keel lost to state runner-up Jason Krail of De La Salle in his opening match of the state tournament.
“Konnor was able to come back and get fifth place,” Godso said. “I was very excited he got a chance to place at the state tournament also.”
Live Oak’s Neil Murrales was a first-team academic all-state selection.
Collier and Godso are already looking toward next season after their teams’ efforts at the state tournament.
“You always hate seeing your seniors leave, and they’re a great bunch of kids, but we’ve got a lot coming back next year,” Collier said. “We’ve already started talking as a staff … how to start making plans going into next year already. I think we’re going to develop a good plan, have a good plan in place for the offseason, and I think we’re going to try and hit the ground running coming in about two weeks and get those kids into club and offseason wrestling and start building our strength.”
Godso noted Walker wrestlers Hunter Brooks, Hunter Frederick and senior Austin Lockhart picked up wins in their debuts at the state tournament.
“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” Godso said. “We’ve got a lot of work to put in during the offseason, but I feel like in the next year or two, people are really going to start to take note of Walker wrestling.”
LIVINGSTON PARISH RESULTS FROM THE STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
LIVE OAK
106 pounds
Adam Day (27-22) scored 7 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Oubre (Brother Martin) 46-10 won by fall over Adam Day (Live Oak) 27-22 (Fall 0:46)
Cons. Round 1 - Adam Day (Live Oak) 27-22 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Adam Day (Live Oak) 27-22 won by fall over Jacob Pailet (Mandeville) 9-20 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 3 - Adam Day (Live Oak) 27-22 won by fall over Kendall LeRay (C.E. Byrd) 10-17 (Fall 2:24)
Cons. Round 4 - Johnny Laris (St. Amant) 34-9 won by tech fall over Adam Day (Live Oak) 27-22 (TF-1.5 4:41 (16-0))
113 pounds
Evan Buckner (19-25)
Champ. Round 1 - Evan Buckner (Live Oak) 19-25 received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Trey Trainor (Brother Martin) 35-14 won by fall over Evan Buckner (Live Oak) 19-25 (Fall 1:17)
Cons. Round 2 - Colton Stratton (Benton) 20-14 won by fall over Evan Buckner (Live Oak) 19-25 (Fall 4:47)
120 pounds
Blake Vellier (11-29)
Champ. Round 1 - Jose Rincon (Jesuit) 21-7 won by fall over Blake Vellier (Live Oak) 11-29 (Fall 1:12)
Cons. Round 1 - Matthew Gallman (Benton) 24-12 won by fall over Blake Vellier (Live Oak) 11-29 (Fall 2:46)
126 pounds
Rhett Hill (32-18) scored 4 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 32-18 received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Matthew Krail (Holy Cross) 42-10 won by decision over Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 32-18 (Dec 10-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 32-18 won by fall over Christopher Willett (Destrehan) 3-12 (Fall 2:47)
Cons. Round 3 - Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 32-18 won by decision over Matt Umali (Zachary) 21-18 (Dec 4-3)
Cons. Round 4 - Hunter Chabert (Brother Martin) 22-15 won by decision over Rhett Hill (Live Oak) 32-18 (Dec 6-4)
132 pounds
Kolton West (36-16) 10.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kolton West (Live Oak) 36-16 won by fall over Joseph Ramsey (C.E. Byrd) 17-11 (Fall 1:47)
Champ. Round 2 - Kolton West (Live Oak) 36-16 won by fall over Sawyer Hurt (Mandeville) 12-21 (Fall 3:41)
Quarterfinal - Christian Worley (Catholic, BR) 27-7 won by major decision over Kolton West (Live Oak) 36-16 (MD 13-5)
Cons. Round 4 - Kolton West (Live Oak) 36-16 won by tech fall over Cayden Richard (Acadiana) 45-21 (TF-1.5 4:38 (20-5))
Cons. Round 5 - Nicholas Sauerwin (Holy Cross) 30-8 won by fall over Kolton West (Live Oak) 36-16 (Fall 4:15)
138 pounds
Ryan Buckner (31-20)
Champ. Round 1 - Wiley Boudreaux (Southside) 50-4 won by fall over Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 31-20 (Fall 1:02)
Cons. Round 1 - Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 31-20 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Joshua Wakefield (East Ascension) 30-20 won by fall over Ryan Buckner (Live Oak) 31-20 (Fall 0:58)
145 pounds
Nicholas Collier (16-10)
Champ. Round 1 - Leeland Webb (Chalmette) 40-9 won by decision over Nicholas Collier (Live Oak) 16-10 (Dec 2-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Nicholas Collier (Live Oak) 16-10 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Seth Lewis (Fontainebleau) 42-8 won by decision over Nicholas Collier (Live Oak) 16-10 (Dec 7-1)
152 pounds
Neil Muralles (21-25) scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Neil Muralles (Live Oak) 21-25 won by fall over Jacob Peterman (Haughton) 8-19 (Fall 4:41)
Champ. Round 2 - Gunner Guidry (Holy Cross) 34-6 won by fall over Neil Muralles (Live Oak) 21-25 (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 2 - Neil Muralles (Live Oak) 21-25 won by decision over Karim Mazlum (East Ascension) 10-20 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Round 3 - Jacury Johnson (Zachary) 16-9 won by decision over Neil Muralles (Live Oak) 21-25 (Dec 11-5)
160 pounds
Kevin West (16-22)
Champ. Round 1 - Kevin West (Live Oak) 16-22 received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Jacobi Clement (East Ascension) 24-8 won by fall over Kevin West (Live Oak) 16-22 (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Round 2 - Graham Pontillas (Dutchtown) 17-18 won by fall over Kevin West (Live Oak) 16-22 (Fall 0:51)
170 pounds
Zach Chaney (14-14)
Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Sandoz (Lafayette) 17-7 won by decision over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 14-14 (Dec 11-5)
Cons. Round 1 - Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 14-14 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Kohen Johnson (Holy Cross) 21-10 won by tech fall over Zach Chaney (Live Oak) 14-14 (TF-1.5 4:53 (15-0))
182 pounds
Billy Edmonston (31-12) placed 5th and scored 210 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Billy Edmonston (Live Oak) 31-12 won by fall over Zachariah Foley (Fontainebleau) 22-27 (Fall 1:11)
Champ. Round 2 - Billy Edmonston (Live Oak) 31-12 won by fall over Elijah Bent (St. Amant) 22-28 (Fall 3:30)
Quarterfinal - Jackson Peak (St. Pauls) 36-7 won by fall over Billy Edmonston (Live Oak) 31-12 (Fall 4:53)
Cons. Round 4 - Billy Edmonston (Live Oak) 31-12 won by fall over Landon Olds (Acadiana) 35-27 (Fall 0:13)
Cons. Round 5 - Billy Edmonston (Live Oak) 31-12 won by fall over Aidan Wieber (Brother Martin) 41-25 (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Semi - Brandon Gainey (Holy Cross) 8-2 won by fall over Billy Edmonston (Live Oak) 31-12 (Fall 4:34)
5th Place Match - Billy Edmonston (Live Oak) 31-12 won by fall over Luke Campbell (Benton) 11-7 (Fall 2:00)
195 pounds
Tyler Maher (19-15 scored 5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 19-15 won by decision over Jayden Naquin (St. Amant) 5-16 (Dec 5-2)
Champ. Round 2 - Dom Logiudice (Jesuit) 17-7 won by fall over Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 19-15 (Fall 1:54)
Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 19-15 won by fall over Jackson Lavin (Lafayette) 9-25 (Fall 1:39)
Cons. Round 3 - Drew Schafer (Destrehan) 14-9 won by fall over Tyler Maher (Live Oak) 19-15 (Fall 4:09)
220 pounds
Gage Kelly (28-7) placed 2nd and scored 24 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 28-7 won by decision over Trent Santos (Holy Cross) 19-14 (Dec 5-0)
Champ. Round 2 - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 28-7 won by fall over Davin Basile (Chalmette) 14-12 (Fall 4:34)
Quarterfinal - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 28-7 won by fall over Blair Rousseau (Catholic, BR) 15-4 (Fall 4:32)
Semifinal - Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 28-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Eli Latilois (Baton Rouge) 35-2 (SV-1 6-4)
1st Place Match - Blayden Laidlaw (Sulphur) 24-5 won by fall over Gage Kelly (Live Oak) 28-7 (Fall 3:21)
285 pounds
Mason Malarcher (22-19)
Champ. Round 1 - Mason Malarcher (Live Oak) 22-19 received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Nathaniel Thiess (St. Pauls) 30-17 won by fall over Mason Malarcher (Live Oak) 22-19 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Round 2 - Cole Chontos (Haughton) 18-19 won by forfeit over Mason Malarcher (Live Oak) 22-19 (For.)
WALKER
106 pounds
Colton Lanier (13-18)
Champ. Round 1 - Brock Breaux (Holy Cross) 14-17 won by fall over Colton Lanier (Walker) 13-18 (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Round 1 - Colton Lanier (Walker) 13-18 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Samuel Brown (Dutchtown) 20-27 won by fall over Colton Lanier (Walker) 13-18 (Fall 2:30)
120 pounds
Kye Karcher (33-13) placed 5th and scored 16.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 33-13 won by fall over Eli Roberts (Zachary) 20-18 (Fall 1:47)
Champ. Round 2 - Kye Karcher (Walker) 33-13 won by tech fall over Jacob Britt (Destrehan) 33-12 (TF-1.5 5:49 (21-6))
Quarterfinal - Kye Karcher (Walker) 33-13 won by decision over Jesse Maneckshaw (East Ascension) 34-11 (Dec 7-6)
Semifinal - Landon Reaux (Southside) 49-5 won by fall over Kye Karcher (Walker) 33-13 (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Semi - Landon Smith (Holy Cross) 30-7 won by decision over Kye Karcher (Walker) 33-13 (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match - Kye Karcher (Walker) 33-13 won by fall over Jose Rincon (Jesuit) 21-7 (Fall 1:57)
132 pounds
Kaiden Arbour (7-15) scored 2 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - David Rabb (Haughton) 5-14 won by fall over Kaiden Arbour (Walker) 7-15 (Fall 3:48)
Cons. Round 1 - Kaiden Arbour (Walker) 7-15 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Kaiden Arbour (Walker) 7-15 won by decision over Sawyer Hurt (Mandeville) 12-21 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 3 - Braydon Bruno (St. Amant) 27-30 won by fall over Kaiden Arbour (Walker) 7-15 (Fall 0:23)
138 pounds
Asa Rutherford (4-15)
Champ. Round 1 - Asa Rutherford (Walker) 4-15 received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Reece Knight (Catholic, BR) 25-13 won by fall over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 4-15 (Fall 5:14)
Cons. Round 2 - Asa Rutherford (Walker) 4-15 received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Cole Caruso (Chalmette) 23-15 won by decision over Asa Rutherford (Walker) 4-15 (Dec 10-6)
145 pounds
Toni Jarreau (7-6)
Champ. Round 1 - Toni Jarreau (Walker) 7-6 received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Luke Hopkins (Jesuit) 25-20 won by fall over Toni Jarreau (Walker) 7-6 (Fall 0:33)
Cons. Round 2 - Toni Jarreau (Walker) 7-6 received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Brycen Dupre` (St. Pauls) 25-17 won by fall over Toni Jarreau (Walker) 7-6 (Fall 0:35)
152 pounds
Steven Jarreau (5-6)
Champ. Round 1 - Steven Jarreau (Walker) 5-6 received a bye
Champ. Round 2 - Foster Shank (Dutchtown) 34-8 won by fall over Steven Jarreau (Walker) 5-6 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Round 2 - Korey Toney (St. Amant) 20-21 won by decision over Steven Jarreau (Walker) 5-6 (Dec 6-0)
160 pounds
Hunter Fredrick (8-11) 3 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Shartle (St. Pauls) 20-10 won by fall over Hunter Fredrick (Walker) 8-11 (Fall 1:52)
Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Fredrick (Walker) 8-11 won by fall over Rapha Boiteaux (John Ehret) 5-12 (Fall 2:07)
Cons. Round 2 - William Goff (Southside) 12-26 won by fall over Hunter Fredrick (Walker) 8-11 (Fall 4:03)
182 pounds
Hunter Brooks (8-16) scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Brooks (Walker) 8-16 won by fall over Christian Wallace (Chalmette) 13-9 (Fall 1:34)
Champ. Round 2 - Shabosko Hamilton (Southside) 18-16 won by tech fall over Hunter Brooks (Walker) 8-16 (TF-1.5 4:30 (18-2))
Cons. Round 2 - Brycen Krause (Destrehan) 10-20 won by fall over Hunter Brooks (Walker) 8-16 (Fall 2:27)
195 pounds
Austin Lockhart (9-13) scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gabriel Brewer (Brother Martin) 20-16 won by decision over Austin Lockhart (Walker) 9-13 (Dec 6-1)
Cons. Round 1 - Austin Lockhart (Walker) 9-13 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Austin Lockhart (Walker) 9-13 won by fall over Lian Palermo (Dutchtown) 8-26 (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Round 3 - Ellis Hughes (John Ehret) 16-9 won by major decision over Austin Lockhart (Walker) 9-13 (MD 11-2)
220 pounds
Dawson Spearman (9-14)
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Latilois (Baton Rouge) 35-2 won by fall over Dawson Spearman (Walker) 9-14 (Fall 1:24)
Cons. Round 1 - Dawson Spearman (Walker) 9-14 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Brogan Dodd (Haughton) 17-22 won by fall over Dawson Spearman (Walker) 9-14 (Fall 2:34)
285 pounds
Gabriel Millbern (43-8) placed 6th and scored 15 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 43-8 won by fall over Vincent Guidry (Holy Cross) 10-13 (Fall 0:21)
Champ. Round 2 - Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 43-8 won by fall over Ryan Dennis (Zachary) 23-15 (Fall 1:04)
Quarterfinal - Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 43-8 won by fall over Nathaniel Thiess (St. Pauls) 30-17 (Fall 0:27)
Semifinal - Spencer Lanosga (Jesuit) 10-0 won by fall over Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 43-8 (Fall 0:16)
Cons. Semi - Ethan Peron (Southside) 35-17 won by medical forfeit over Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 43-8 (M. For.)
5th Place Match - Nathaniel Thiess (St. Pauls) 30-17 won by forfeit over Gabriel Millbern (Walker) 43-8 (For.)
SPRINGFIELD
182 pounds
Konnor Keel (7-7) placed 5th and scored 14 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jason Krail (DeLaSalle) 48-6 won by fall over Konnor Keel (Springfield) 7-7 (Fall 3:13)
Cons. Round 1 - Konnor Keel (Springfield) 7-7 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Konnor Keel (Springfield) 7-7 won by fall over Jacob Walsh (Haynes Academy) 9-11 (Fall 1:47)
Cons. Round 3 - Konnor Keel (Springfield) 7-7 won by fall over Lane Lecron (John Curtis Christian School) 7-4 (Fall 3:00)
Cons. Semi - James Nero (Archbishop Shaw) 29-13 won by fall over Konnor Keel (Springfield) 7-7 (Fall 2:49)
5th Place Match - Konnor Keel (Springfield) 7-7 won by fall over Ryan Monier (Archbishop Hannan) 15-19 (Fall 4:11)
(Results from trackwrestling.com)
