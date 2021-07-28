A trio of former Live Oak athletes are preparing to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Wrestler Jordan Griffin signed with Roanoke College, a Division III school in Salem, Virginia, while teammate Nawab Singh recently committed to Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.
Former Live Oak soccer player Darshandeep Singh signed with Westminster College, a Division III school in New Wilmington, Pa.
For Griffin, part of the draw of attending Roanoke is helping to build the school’s wrestling program, which is just getting off the ground.
“That was one of the biggest motivations for me to go to Roanoke,” Griffin said, noting the program will be a part of the NCAA this season. “When I heard that, I was so excited because that means I’m going to be a part of the first four years of Roanoke wrestling. Inside the wrestling community over at Roanoke, we have a hashtag, it’s called ‘The Build’. Our first four years, it’s going to be building and seeing where we are, and actually in the first four years of me being there, the Division III wrestling championships are going to be at Roanoke, so that just makes it a whole lot better. It’s great. I’m really excited to see what it has in store.”
Griffin said he set up a profile through Next College Student Athletes, which enabled him to catch the eye of Nate Yetzer, who was the coach at Ferrum College at the time. Yetzer moved to Roanoke and stayed in touch with Griffin.
From there, a visit to campus sealed the deal for Griffin, who was able to meet his coaches and the team.
“I just fell in love right then and there,” Griffin said. “It was the first college I ever went up and visited, and my dad will tell you, as soon as I got on campus, my eyes just got really, really big and I was in love with the campus, and I didn’t look back.”
“The campus is beautiful,” Griffin continued. “It’s really peaceful, great environment. I just fell in love right then and there.”
Griffin, who went 116-72 with 88 pins while finishing third in the state in his weight class in 2019 while at Live Oak, recently attended a team camp and will move in Aug. 28, with classes starting the first week of September
“It’s a nice campus, really, really fun environment,” Griffin said. “I’m really excited.”
Live Oak wrestling coach Chris Collier praised Griffin’s work ethic.
“He’s a good wrestler,” Collier said. “He was one of those kids that kind of made people a little bit better. He worked to get those guys around him better. That kind of helped get him and get the other guys where they needed to be.”
Nawab Singh experienced a change of plans to his path to college wrestling. He originally signed with Roanoke College but recently committed to Avila University, an NAIA school in Kansas City, Mo.
He said the reason for the change wasn’t complicated.
“It was just the coaches and the kids,” Nawab Singh said. “I just wanted to go NAIA, and I mainly just wanted to get closer to home.”
Nawab Singh said things were solidified when he visited campus.
“It was pretty nice,” Nawab Singh said of the campus. “It was new, and it gave me a feeling like I’d be at home.”
He said he didn’t see himself wrestling in college early in his high school career, but after ending his senior season as the state runner-up in the 195-pound division, Nawab Singh said he’s going the next phase of his career with one goal already in mind.
“My freshman year, I really didn’t think I was going to wrestle in college because I didn’t even have the varsity spot,” Nawab Singh said. “This year, I placed. I made it to the finals, and I didn’t want to quit at just being a finalist. I want to try to win something …”
“I’m just going to have fun in college,” he continued.
Collier said Nawab Singh has room for growth as well.
“The thing is, I think he’s just scratched the surface,” Collier said of Nawab Singh.
“He’s been consistent,” Collier said. “He’s always asking questions. He’s always thinking that there’s more that he can build on and more that he can learn. He asks so many questions, and I couldn’t quite answer them all.
“It’s just one of those kinds of things, but that just shows he wants to learn,” Collier continued. “He wants to know how he can improve on a daily basis. He was constantly watching film and just asking. I couldn’t get him out of the room.”
Meanwhile, Darshandeep Singh got on Westminster College’s radar after attending ID camps during his sophomore and junior years at Live Oak.
“The coach happened to be at the camp, and he liked how I played and contacted me,” Darshandeep Singh said.
He was able to visit the campus twice, which he said met his criteria for college.
“I actually wanted to go to a smaller college,” he said. “I liked their athletic facility and everything, and they have good business administration classes, and I just liked everything about it.”
It’s almost a 17-hour drive from Watson, to New Wilmington, Pa., but Darshandeep Singh isn’t overly concerned.
“The weather’s going to be way different,” he said. “It’s going to be colder up there, and I don’t know anyone up there, but I’ll eventually make friends and I’ll have my team.”
Darshandeep Singh, who was the District IV, Division II Overall MVP as a senior, said he’ll move in on August 17, with preseason practice starting the next day.
“They lost in the (conference) finals this past season, and I just want to try to help them win the conference final,” he said.
“I always wanted to play further after high school and see how far I can go, and I guess this is the first step, and we’ll see what happens after.”
