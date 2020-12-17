St. Amant (STA) 43.0, Live Oak (LO) 24.0
152: Rayden Ingram (LO) over Avery Madere (STA) (Fall 1:06)
160: Anthony Dodson (LO) over Jaden Snyder (STA) (MD 18-5)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Nolan Gee (STA) (Dec 7-3)
182: Fred Garrison Jr. (STA) over Zach Chaney (LO) (Fall 1:12)
195: Nawab Singh (LO) over (STA) (For.)
220: Corey Savoy (STA) over Gage Kelly (LO) (Fall 3:01)
285: Eric Bautista (STA) over Mason Malarcher (LO) (Fall 4:21)
106: Johnny Laris (STA) over (LO) (For.)
113: Lathan Hirschey (LO) over Cole Comeuax (STA) (Dec 4-0)
120: Ty Didier (STA) over Nicholas Collier (LO) (Fall 3:07)
126: Ephraim Craddock (STA) over Hadyn Ritchey (LO) (MD 9-0)
132: Andrew Lusby (LO) over Logan Anderson (STA) (SV-1 7-5)
138: Jace Chenevert (STA) over Jordan Griffin (LO) (SV-1 8-6)
145: Jaden Shirley (STM) over Harley Lee (LO) (Fall 3:28) (LIOA Unsportsmanlike Conduct -1.0)
