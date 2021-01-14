St. Paul's 59.0, Live Oak 15.0
106: Conlan Enk (SP) over (LO) (For.)
113: Trey Faherty (SP) over Nicholas Collier (LO) (TF 15-0 4:00)
120: Jacob Houser (SP) over Rhett Hill (LO) (Fall 0:00)
126: Michael Rader (SP) over Kharma Culpepper (LO) (Fall 0:00)
132: Carter Duet (SP) over Andrew Lusby (LO) (Fall 4:00)
138: Sean Cripple (SP) over Jordan Griffin (LO) (Dec 6-1)
145: Grant Nastasi (SP) over Harley Lee (LO) (Fall 4:00)
152: Ethan Viator (SP) over Kevin West (LO) (Fall 0:00)
160: Peyton Ward (SP) over Zach Chaney (LO) (Fall 2:00)
170: Logan Pertuis (LO) over Landry Barker (SP) (Dec 6-4)
182: Tyler Maher (LO) over Reed Bachemin (SP) (Fall 0:00)
195: Blain Cascio (SP) over Nawab Singh (LO) (Dec 7-2)
220: Gage Kelly (LO) over (SP) (For.)
285: Preston Hickey (SP) over Mason Malarcher (LO) (Fall 2:00)
