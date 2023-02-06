Girls wrestling isn’t sanctioned by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association at this point, but Walker’s Toni Jarreau did her part to help get it there.
Jarreau won the 145-pound weight class at the JV Select State Championships at Baton Rouge High on Saturday, with Walker coach Chris Godso noting JV Select tournaments were held this year with strictly female competitors.
“The feeling is very exciting,” Jarreau said. “It’s the first-ever girls state championship in Louisiana, and I’m the only girl at Walker, so it’s also setting a legacy for future female wrestlers at Walker High and overall in Louisiana, so it’s a pretty good feeling.”
“I’m hoping that this weekend proved that girls want to wrestle, they can wrestle and they’re good at it – just as much as guys are – and we should also have as state (meet),” Jarreau continued.
Jarreau defeated Kaitlyn Howell of Brusly by fall in 15 seconds to win the championship.
“What was going through my mind was ‘I’ve got to handle my business …,’” Jarreau said of her approach heading into the final.
She had a bye in the first round then defeated Baylee Rogers of East Ascension by fall in 14 seconds and Raegan Garnier of Dutchtown by fall in 27 seconds.
“I’m strategizing as I’m doing some stretches and warm-ups before I go on to the mat about how I’m going to take down, pin, get my points,” Jarreau said. “It’s just going on to the mat with a mindset of ‘Don’t stop wrestling’, and being confident in what moves you’re going to work.”
In the championship bracket, Jarreau picked up a win Live Oak’s Ava Payne in 35 seconds to advance to the final.
“I was very excited, but also, I got pretty nervous because I had never wrestled the Brusly girl before, but at the same time, I was confident in my capabilities and what I could do, so I went into the (final) match with that mindset instead of the nervous one,” Jarreau said of getting the win.
She said a fairly straightforward approach helped guide her during the season.
“Never stop wrestling,” she said. “Commit to your moves. You have to put in the work in practice, after practice, or else you won’t get the wins and the pins.”
Godso said it’s fitting Jarreau captured the school’s first state championship.
“She started with me her freshman year, and she’s a junior now,” he said. “She’s one of our team captains, and she comes in every day and just pushes herself and pushes everybody else. For our team captain to be a girl, I think that speaks volumes as to where we’re going in the state as far as adding a girls division.”
Godso said there was over a 129 percent increase in girls wrestlers registered through hydration tests in the state this season with 112.
“I think it’s only a matter of time before we get it done and finally have girls sanctioned in Louisiana,” Godso said. “We’re one of a handful of states that doesn’t have it sanctioned yet. I think it’s on the horizon. We just have to keep growing it at the club level and keep getting girls interested.”
Godso also runs the Walker Thunder Cats wrestling club, which has seven girls, including his daughter.
“We’re really pushing for it, and girls wrestling as a whole over the country is growing astronomically,” he said. “There’s a huge push to grow women’s wrestling, which is awesome to see.”
JV SELECT STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS
WALKER
145 pounds
Toni Jarreau (11-4) placed first and scored 24 team points.
Round 1 - Toni Jarreau received a bye
Round 2 - Toni Jarreau won by fall over Baylee Rogers (East Ascension) (Fall 0:16)
Round 3 - Toni Jarreau 11-4 won by fall over Raegan Garnier (Dutchtown) (Fall 0:27)
Championship Bracket - Toni Jarreau won by fall over Ava Payne (Live Oak) (Fall 0:35)
1st Place Match - Toni Jarreau won by fall over Kaitlyn Howell (Brusly) (Fall 0:15)
DENHAM SPRINGS
145 pounds
Lorna Russell (7-8) placed 6th and scored five team points.
Round 1 - Kaitlyn Howell (Brusly) won by fall over Lorna Russell (Fall 3:54)
Round 2 - Lorna Russell won by fall over Jonika Pitts (Baton Rouge) (Fall 1:35)
Round 3 - Ava Payne (Live Oak) 14-13 won in tie breaker - 1 over Lorna Russell (TB-1 8-7)
Consolation Bracket - Lorna Russell received a bye
5th Place Match - Jonika Pitts (Baton Rouge) won by fall over Lorna Russell (Fall 1:10)
LIVE OAK
126 pounds
Jaidyn Bond (12-9) placed 4th and scored nine team points.
Round 1 - Jaidyn Bond won by fall over Sherry Jugsuijinda (Central - B.R.) (Fall 0:49)
Round 2 - Jaidyn Bond received a bye
Round 3 - Rayne Steely (St. Amant) won by fall over Jaidyn Bond (Fall 3:00)
Championship Bracket - Ta`ken Alexander (Chalmette) 20-6 won by fall over Jaidyn Bond (Fall 2:47)
3rd Place Match - Rayne Steely (St. Amant) won by fall over Jaidyn Bond (Fall 0:48)
138 pounds
Piper Craig (11-17) placed 5th and scored nine team points.
Round 1 - Piper Craig won in sudden victory - 1 over Mariana Solis (Lafayette) (SV-1 7-5)
Round 2 - Kyleigh Pearson (St. Amant) won by fall over Piper Craig 11-17 (Fall 2:40)
Round 3 - Emma Courville (Plaquemine) won by fall over Piper Craig (Fall 0:26)
Consolation Bracket - Piper Craig won by fall over Madison Mozingo (Belle Chasse) (Fall 0:58)
5th Place Match - Piper Craig 11-17 won by fall over Mariana Solis (Lafayette) (Fall 3:35)
138 pounds
Hannah Bass (5-14) placed 4th and scored nine team points.
Round 1 - Hannah Bass won by fall over Ana Julia Pereira (Chalmette) (Fall 1:26)
Round 2 - Madison Mozingo (Belle Chasse) won by decision over Hannah Bass (Dec 6-4)
Round 3 - Sara Daley (Brusly) won by fall over Hannah Bass (Live Oak) (Fall 0:55)
Championship Bracket - Emma Courville (Plaquemine) won by fall over Hannah Bass (Fall 0:21)
3rd Place Match - Kyleigh Pearson (St. Amant) won by fall over Hannah Bass (Fall 2:23)
145 pounds
Ava Payne (14-13) placed third and scored 13 team points.
Round 1 - Ava Payne won by fall over Jonika Pitts (Baton Rouge) (Fall 2:43)
Round 2 - Kaitlyn Howell (Brusly) won by fall over Ava Payne (Fall 2:48)
Round 3 - Ava Payne won in tie breaker - 1 over Lorna Russell (Denham Springs) (TB-1 8-7)
Championship Bracket - Toni Jarreau (Walker) won by fall over Ava Payne (Fall 0:35)
3rd Place Match - Ava Payne won by fall over Raegan Garnier (Dutchtown) (Fall 2:47)
152 pounds
Rachel Burrick (1-8) placed fifth
Round 1 - Gabriella Rico (Riverdale) won by fall over Rachel Burrick (Fall 1:29)
Round 3 - Linda Wright (Belle Chasse) won by fall over Rachel Burrick (Fall 0:53)
Round 4 - Lea Leduff (Baton Rouge) won by fall over Rachel Burrick (Fall 0:23)
Round 5 - Anaya Lewis (Acadiana) won by fall over Rachel Burrick (Fall 0:49)
