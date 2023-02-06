JV Select state wrestling meet Chris Godso, Toni Jarreau

Walker wrestling coach Chris Godso, left, poses with Toni Jarreau after Jarreau won the 145-pound championship at the JV Select state meet.

 Photo courtesy of Chris Godso

Girls wrestling isn’t sanctioned by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association at this point, but Walker’s Toni Jarreau did her part to help get it there.

Jarreau won the 145-pound weight class at the JV Select State Championships at Baton Rouge High on Saturday, with Walker coach Chris Godso noting JV Select tournaments were held this year with strictly female competitors.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.